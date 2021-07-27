Sonepar USA Appoints New President of World Electric

CHARLESTON, SC — Sonepar USA, a subsidiary of the privately-held Sonepar Group, announced Tuesday that Tammy Livers will lead World Electric Supply in the role of President. World Electric services customers in the states of Florida and Georgia.

With over 20 years of experience in both the electrical products manufacturing and electrical wholesale distribution sectors, Sonepar USA selected Livers to help optimize growth opportunities in one of the country’s fastest-growing markets.

“I am pleased to have someone of Tammy’s talents lead the World Electric team. She will bring a very customer-centric and growth-oriented focus to the role,” said Rob Taylor, President of Sonepar North America.

Livers joined Sonepar in 2017, as Vice President of Business Development. She soon moved to the position of Vice President of Sonepar Key Accounts, and was promoted to Senior Vice President in 2018, responsible for Marketing, Communications, Customer Analytics, Sales Enablement and Key Accounts. Livers credentials include a BA from Walsh University, and an MA from Cleveland State University.

“Seeing the growth trends across every market sector in Florida, this is indeed a very exciting time to lead the World Electric team,” said Tammy Livers, newly appointed President of World Electric. “I look forward to maximizing our opportunities and helping the team chart a course for sustainable growth.”

“Tammy assumes responsibility for World Electric during a time of dynamic growth in the Florida construction market,” added Taylor. “I am excited about the prospects for World Electric under Tammy’s leadership.”

Sonepar USA is an independent, family-owned company with global market leadership in the B3B distribution of electrical, industrial and safety products, services and solutions. Today, Sonepar USA is represented by 13 locally-managed operating companies with over 700 locations nationwide.