Channellock Appoints Marketing, Product Managers

MEADVILLE, PA — Channellock, Inc., a manufacturer of high-quality pliers and assorted hand tools, announced Tuesday the promotion of Lynn Reynolds to marketing manager and Ken Burchill to product manager. These promotions will help ensure the company’s continued growth and future success.

“We pride ourselves on rewarding excellence,” said Ryan DeArment, vice president of sales and marketing. “This past year has been a challenging one, but Lynn and Ken have both demonstrated the skills and character that we hold in high regard as we continue to grow CHANNELLOCK as an American-made company.”

Reynolds previously served as marketing services manager and has been with the company for 27 years. In her new role as marketing manager, she is responsible for continuing to build the company’s brand awareness by developing and executing marketing strategies to meet consumer needs, crafting promotional messaging and products, and working to ensure those messages are distributed through various channels.

Burchill previously served as e-commerce account manager at CHANNELLOCK and has been with the company for eight years. With more than 75 different sizes and types of pliers crafted at the CHANNELLOCK plant in Meadville, Pennsylvania, Burchill’s new role as Product Manager ensures there is an on-sight expert in product knowledge. He is a subject matter expert on CHANNELLOCK tools and will serve as a direct resource for the company’s sales team.

“These promotions are a recognition of the hard work and significant contributions Ken and Lynn have made to the expansion of our company,” DeArment added. “CHANNELLOCK is well-positioned for growth with them in their new roles. We look forward to their contributions in the years to come.”