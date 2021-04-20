Channellock Appoints Marketing, Product Managers

Company veterans Lynn Reynolds and Ken Burchill have been promoted into higher managerial roles.

Apr 20th, 2021
Channellock
Channellock Er

MEADVILLE, PA — Channellock, Inc., a manufacturer of high-quality pliers and assorted hand tools, announced Tuesday the promotion of Lynn Reynolds to marketing manager and Ken Burchill to product manager. These promotions will help ensure the company’s continued growth and future success.

Reynolds (left) Ken Burchill (right)Reynolds (left) Ken Burchill (right)“We pride ourselves on rewarding excellence,” said Ryan DeArment, vice president of sales and marketing. “This past year has been a challenging one, but Lynn and Ken have both demonstrated the skills and character that we hold in high regard as we continue to grow CHANNELLOCK as an American-made company.”

Reynolds previously served as marketing services manager and has been with the company for 27 years. In her new role as marketing manager, she is responsible for continuing to build the company’s brand awareness by developing and executing marketing strategies to meet consumer needs, crafting promotional messaging and products, and working to ensure those messages are distributed through various channels.

Burchill previously served as e-commerce account manager at CHANNELLOCK and has been with the company for eight years. With more than 75 different sizes and types of pliers crafted at the CHANNELLOCK plant in Meadville, Pennsylvania, Burchill’s new role as Product Manager ensures there is an on-sight expert in product knowledge. He is a subject matter expert on CHANNELLOCK tools and will serve as a direct resource for the company’s sales team.

“These promotions are a recognition of the hard work and significant contributions Ken and Lynn have made to the expansion of our company,” DeArment added. “CHANNELLOCK is well-positioned for growth with them in their new roles. We look forward to their contributions in the years to come.”

More in Staffing Changes
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 19th, 2021
1555952033008
Engine Drive Supplier Dayco Adds Talent in Management, Engineering & Sales
The Michigan-based drive systems designer, manufacturer and distributor has more than 40 locations in 22 countries.
Apr 7th, 2021
Motion Asasdf
More Leadership Moves: Motion Appoints Director of Corporate Development
The news comes just four days after the MROP giant announced a new head of automation.
Apr 5th, 2021
Ad Afasfd
AD Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer
Marty McLaughlin will collaborate with AD's members and boards in identifying new areas of added value.
Apr 4th, 2021
Ehgdsr
Builders FirstSource Completes BMC Merger, CEO Succession
Ninety days after originally announcing the merger, Dave Flitman is now CEO of Builders FirstSource, succeeding the retiring Chad Crow.
Apr 1st, 2021
Optimas Logo
Optimas Solutions Appoints New COO
Daniel Harms will lead Optimas’ distribution center operations in the US, along with the North Ameirca sourcing and supply chain teams.
Apr 1st, 2021
Rexel 1920x960 1
Rexel to Have New CEO on Sept. 1
Saint-Gobain veteran executive Guillaume Texier will succeed Patrick Berard, who has been Rexel's CEO since 2016.
Mar 31st, 2021
Dynabradea
Dynabrade CFO Becomes President
See who succeeds the retiring Hardy Hamann as leader of the abrasives, abrasives power tools and accessories manufacturer.
Mar 30th, 2021
Dakota Supply Group Banner
Dakota Supply Group Appoints New CFO
Julianne Turk brings over 30 years of broad finance and senior executive experience to plumbing, HVAC, electrical, waterworks and utility distributor.
Mar 22nd, 2021
Sbp Holdingsa
SBP Holdings Promotes Osborne to CEO
No. 25 on ID's Big 50 List, SBP owns industrial distribution companies Singer Equities, Bishop Lifting Products and Dakota Fluid Power.
Mar 19th, 2021
Motions
Motion Makes Executive Promotions for E-Commerce, Supply Chain and More
Company veterans James Howe and Joe Limbaugh will also lead several other key areas of business and customer development.
Mar 11th, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 03 11 At 11 24 28 Am
NEMA President Announces Retirement
Kevin Cosgriff will depart at the end of the year.
Mar 11th, 2021