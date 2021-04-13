AMT Elects New Board Leadership, Chairman

MCLEAN, VA — The Association For Manufacturing Technology (AMT), which represents more than 600 members who design, make, sell, service, support, promote and use manufacturing technology in a global market, elected new board leadership at its Board of Directors Meeting, held virtually on March 17.

Paul Ricard, co-founder of ESPRIT CAM, part of Hexagon, has been elected chairman. Daniel Janka, president, Mazak Corp., has been elected to serve as first vice chairman. Gregory Buck, resident, Productivity Inc., will serve as secretary and treasurer.

"I am pleased to announce our new board leadership and the election of Paul Ricard to chairman of the board,” said Doug Woods, president of AMT. “As the manufacturing technology industry continues to evolve domestically and internationally, I look forward to working with the board to develop and envision new AMT services and products that meet our members’ and industry’s needs. The board’s collective leadership, innovation, and passion to forge a dynamic and resilient industry will be invaluable to this process.”

Also serving on the AMT board in the 2021-22 term are: Michael Cicco, president and CEO, FANUC America Corp.; Thomas Clark, retired president and CEO, Index Corp.; Blake Consdorf, president, Bourn & Koch Inc.; Willie Eichele, president, The Motch and Eichele Co. LLC; Glynn Fletcher, president, EOS North America; Johan Israelsson, president, BU Tube Americas at Sandvik; and Gregory Volovic, president, Hurco Companies Inc. Christopher Bailey, retired president and chief operating officer, Air Quality Group LLC, will serve ex officio.

John Cheung, co-founder, OMAX Corp. and Steven Stokey, executive vice president and owner, Allied Machine & Engineering Corp., are no longer on the board. We thank them for their years of dedicated service to all AMT members.