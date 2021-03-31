Milwaukee Tool, Associated Builders Form Jobsite Supply Partnership

Through the exclusive partnership, Milwaukee Tool will provide ABC chapters and contractor members with jobsite solutions.

Mar 31st, 2021
Milwaukee Tool, Associated Builders and Contractors
Asgdf

WASHINGTON — Associated Builders and Contractors and tool manufacturer Milwaukee Tool, headquartered in Brookfield, WI, announced Wednesday a strategic partnership that will provide ABC chapters and contractor members with solutions for a safer, profitable and more productive jobsite. Milwaukee Tool is the only manufacturer of power tools, hand tools, storage and accessories to be named as an ABC strategic partner.

“As ABC’s newest strategic partner, Milwaukee Tool joins a group of hand-selected, trusted resources that help ABC members develop people, win work and deliver that work safely, ethically and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which they work,” said Michael Bellaman, ABC president and chief executive officer. “ABC looks forward to working alongside Milwaukee Tool and our six other fantastic strategic partners to further advance the construction industry. This company believes in investing the time to work side by side with contractors to understand the demands of their constantly changing workplace and deliver best-in-class solutions for a safer, more productive jobsite.”

“One-third of ABC chapters already partner with Milwaukee Tool, making this strategic partnership between ABC and Milwaukee a smart one,” said Darrell Hendrix, president of sales for Milwaukee Tool. “For nearly 100 years, it has been our mission to deliver advanced, trade-specific solutions to professional contractors. Through this partnership, we will have even more opportunities to work with ABC members to better understand their needs to continue improving workplace safety and enhancing productivity.”

Not only will Milwaukee Tool collaborate with ABC, its 69 chapters and its six other strategic partners to advance the industry, but the company will also continue as the official tool sponsor of ABC’s National Craft Championships, a relationship begun in 2019. The annual NCC competition celebrates lifelong learning in the merit shop construction industry, with craft trainees from chapter and member training programs across the country competing for national recognition in more than a dozen crafts during the ABC convention.

Learn more at abc.org/Milwaukee.

Associated Builders and Contractors is a national construction industry trade association established in 1950 that represents more than 21,000 members.

More in Associations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 19th, 2021
Net Plus Sf
NetPlus Alliance Adds New Marketing Specialist
Emily VanDerEems joins the industrial and contractor supplies buying group to promote NetPlus and support its marketing efforts.
Mar 24th, 2021
Net Plus Sf
NetPlus Members Expect Significant Post-Pandemic Gains
Two-thirds of the respondents in the buying group's latest outlook survey forecast moderate to significant business gains this year.
Mar 16th, 2021
Save The Date Card W Detailsadsf
STAFDA Shifts 2021 Convention Location, Dates
Originally set for Nov. 7-9 in Charlotte, NC, the annual event has been moved to Orlando, FL for Oct. 24-26.
Mar 12th, 2021
Ptda Ere
PTDA to Host Community Conversations Throughout 2021
Starting with a two-part series on sales transformation, PTDA members will gather on March 19 to discuss evolving sales teams.
Mar 11th, 2021
Ptda Foundation
Nominations Open for PTDA's Wendy B. McDonald Award
The award recognizes a woman who has established herself as an integral contributor to her company's success and brought positive change to the PT/MC industry.
Mar 8th, 2021
Ep8th2
5 With ID: NetPlus' Dan Judge on Impact of Pandemic Vs Recession
Judge, an icon in the industrial supply market, compares business impacts of the pandemic on NetPlus distributors with impacts they faced during the 2008-2009 Great Recession. His findings may surprise you.
Feb 18th, 2021
Watch List Online
Industrial Distribution's 2021 Watch List
Our 10th annual Watch List highlights seven industrial distributors nominated for their growth, innovation or just being a well-run company.
Feb 8th, 2021
Iwdc Logoa
IWDC Launches Product Information Management System
The PIM system is designed to supply IWDC members with enriched product content via a subscription service to support their evolving digital needs.
Feb 4th, 2021
Bsa
Bearing Specialists Association Honors 3 Distributors With Excellence Awards
BSA recently held its annual Supply Chain Forum, where it announced the winners of its Excellence Awards for outstanding service by distributors and suppliers.
Feb 2nd, 2021
2020 Ad Financial Resultsaer
AD Boosts Distributions to Members Despite Pandemic Impacts
Total member sales were down 3 percent from 2019, including Industrial and Safety divisions same-store sales that fell 7 percent.
Feb 1st, 2021
Naw
Execs From Lawson Products, RelaDyne, ORS Named NAW 2021 Officers
NAW members have elected a new chairman, and several NAW officers who are executives at prominent industrial distribution firms.
Jan 29th, 2021