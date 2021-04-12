PIP Adds Industrial Safety Marketing Director

LATHAM, NY — Protective Industrial Products, Inc., a global supplier of hand protection and PPE with more than 1,500 employees worldwide, announced Monday the appointment of Laura Proctor as director of marketing for Industrial Safety.

Proctor has held numerous senior management level positions with leading Fortune 500 companies and has spent the better part of her career in Safety, specifically in hand protection and high-risk protective barrier PPE. She is a graduate of Virginia Tech and holds a master’s degree in Business Administration from Cleveland State University.

Anthony Di Giovanni, PIP vice president of global marketing, stated, “We are excited to welcome Laura in her new role as the Director of Marketing – Industrial.” He added, “Her proven track record in executing campaigns that drive results and revenue in the evolving B2B environment, along with her robust industry experience and best practices makes her a valuable addition to our global team.”

Protective Industrial Products is a leader in providing innovative PPE to wholesalers and distributors in the industrial channels. PIP, along with its recognized leading brands: G-Tek, Bouton, Ironcat, Assurance, Kut Gard, CleanTeam, QRP, Ambi-Dex, Dynamic, Maximum Safety, Novax, JSP, and Boss are relied upon for personal protection by workers every day. Our West Chester division offers safety products to leading Retail customers under the Safety Works, Boss, Brahma, Mud, West County Gardener and Hearos brands, as well as some of the world’s most recognized licensed brands.