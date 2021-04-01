Motion Adds New Automation Leader

BIRMINGHAM, AL — MROP parts distributor and industrial technology solutions provider Motion Industries announced Thursday that Aurelio Banda will join the company as Motion’s new group vice president of Automation, effective immediately

“Aurelio’s extensive industry background in automation distribution and manufacturing, combined with his education and training, make him a perfect fit to lead our automation strategy and accelerate growth,” said Randy Breaux, Motion president. “We look forward to watching our automation business flourish under his leadership.”

Banda most recently served as president and chief executive officer of PHD Inc., a global manufacturer of electric, pneumatic and hydraulic industrial automation actuators of various types in Fort Wayne, IN. Prior to leading PHD Inc., he served as president and CEO – North America for Beckhoff Automation, a global manufacturer of industrial PCs, software, hardware and a variety of other products, in Savage, MN.

Banda was also the owner and president and CEO of Controls Plus, Inc., an automation distributor in Noblesville, IN. Additionally, he served as VP of sales and regional sales manager for Motion Automation, Inc., and a regional sales manager for Bosch Rexroth’s Electronic Controls & Drives.

A graduate of DeVry University with a degree in Applied Science in Electronics, Banda furthered his education with an MBA in Finance & Operations from Notre Dame and completed Harvard Business School’s General Management Program.

With annual sales of over $5.5 billion and No. 2 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List, Motion is an industrial distributor of bearings; mechanical power transmission products; electrical and industrial automation components; hose, belting, and gaskets; hydraulic and pneumatic components; process pumps; industrial and safety products; seals and accessories; and material handling products and solutions. To increase customers’ productivity, the Company offers many valued-added services, including engineering, fabrication, repair, and Industry 4.0 solutions across these product groups. In addition, Mi Automation Solutions and Mi Conveyance Solutions were formed to offer a wide range of specialized, related products and innovative solutions for many applications.

Motion has over 500 locations, including 16 distribution centers in North America, and Mi Asia Pacific has nearly 200 locations, including eight distribution centers in Australasia. Motion serves more than 170,000 customers from the food and beverage, pulp and paper, iron and steel, chemical, mining and aggregate, petrochemical, automotive, semiconductor, wood and lumber, medical and pharmaceutical industries.