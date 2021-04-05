More Leadership Moves: Motion Appoints Director of Corporate Development

The news comes just four days after the MROP giant announced a new head of automation.

Apr 5th, 2021
Motion
BIRMINGHAM, AL — Motion Industries, Inc., a distributor of maintenance, repair, and operation replacement parts, and a premier provider of industrial technology solutions, announced Monday that Jim May was promoted to director of corporate development, effective April 1.

MayMayMay joined Motion in August 2020 as director of strategic planning and development to advance the company’s corporate strategic planning, provide economic, industry and competitor analyses, and support deal-side acquisition execution and integration processes. In his new role, he will continue his involvement in Motion’s strategic planning but will take on direct responsibility for advancing the company’s acquisition strategy and processes. May will continue to report directly to Greg Cook, Motion executive vice president and chief financial officer.

READ MORE: Motion Adds New Automation Leader (published April 1)

“Since joining Motion last August, Jim has quickly displayed his financial, strategic, acquisition and relational acumen,” Cook said. “In his new, expanded role, Jim will now have front-line responsibility for building relationships with potential acquisition targets, and will be the outward-facing point person for our acquisition pipeline. His wide-ranging strategy, corporate development and financial experience within the industrial and manufacturing sectors, as well as his highly relational approach, uniquely position him to lead Motion’s corporate development efforts and to help achieve our Company Vision.”

Before joining Motion last year, Mr. May built 20 years of corporate development experience, including positions with Diebold Nixdorf and most recently Chart Industries, a mid-cap multinational public company, where he led global strategic planning and  merger and acquisition functions. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the University of Akron.

