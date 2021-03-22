Dakota Supply Group Appoints New CFO

Julianne Turk brings over 30 years of broad finance and senior executive experience to plumbing, HVAC, electrical, waterworks and utility distributor.

Mar 22nd, 2021
Dakota Supply Group
Dakota Supply Group

PLYMOUTH, MN — Dakota Supply Group (DSG) has appointed Julianne Turk as its chief financial officer. Turk will lead DSG’s financial teams and oversee all the TurkTurkcompany’s financial processes and strategy development. She will be based out of DSG’s Plymouth, Minnesota, office and will be part of DSG’s executive team.

Before joining DSG, Turk served as CFO of COKeM International for the last seven years. She brings over 30 years of broad finance and senior executive experience coupled with a proven track record in developing and executing strategy.

“We are excited that Julianne has joined DSG as a fellow employee-owner,” says Paul Kennedy, DSG’s chief executive officer. “With her diverse experience, passion for team development, and vision of maximizing the finance/business partnership, I am sure that she will have an immediate impact on our organization’s growth.”

DSG is one of the Midwest’s leading distributors of products and services for the following industries: electrical; plumbing; HVAC/R; utility; communications; automation; waterworks; and on-site sewer, water and well. DSG is a 100 percent employee-owned company with nearly 700 employee-owners in 36 locations across five states.

