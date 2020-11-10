Dakota Supply Group Opens New Montana Branch

PLYMOUTH, MN — Dakota Supply Group (DSG) has opened its branch in Great Falls, MT as of Monday, Nov. 9. The new facility is located at 1604 12th Avenue North, an easily accessible location off 15th Street near the Missouri River Bridge.

DSG has been serving customers in the Great Falls market from its other Montana locations, but having a local presence is another step in the company’s overall effort to bring a world-class customer experience directly to this important market. The new location will offer a large inventory of high-quality products for the plumbing, HVAC, hydronics, and on-site sewer, water and well industries. The city counter is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We have been interested in expanding the DSG footprint in Montana for several years. Great Falls is our sixth location in Montana, and a natural next step in our long-term expansion plan,” says Roy Eskro, Montana Regional General Manager. “This will allow us to offer even better service to our customers as we strive to become the best local distributor in the market.”

DSG is one of the Midwest’s leading distributors of innovative products and services for the following industries: electrical; plumbing; HVAC/R; utility; communications; automation; waterworks; and on-site sewer, water and well. DSG is a 100% employee-owned company with nearly 700 employee-owners in 35 locations across five states.

Dakota Supply Group

