Dakota Supply Group Opening New South Dakota Branch in April

It'll be the distributor's seventh location in the state and 36th across five states.

Mar 15th, 2021
Dakota Supply Group
Dakota Supply Groupa

PLYMOUTH, MN — Dakota Supply Group (DSG) has announced plans to open a new branch in Watertown, SD, in April. It will be DSG’s seventh location in South Dakota and its 36th across five states. The new facility will occupy a portion of the Town Clock building at 206 9th Avenue SE on Highway 212.

DSG has been serving customers in the Watertown area from its other South Dakota locations, but having a local presence is another step in the company’s overall effort to bring a world-class customer experience directly to this important market. Charlie Hendrickson as Branch Manager, will lead the new facility. His experience and knowledge of the Watertown area will ensure the right local inventory and services are available to support this new market.

“We’ve enjoyed the customer relationships DSG has built in the area. Having a branch location in Watertown will allow us to be even more responsive in the local market,” says Ryan Tracy, South Dakota General Manager. “It was also important for us to hire experienced people in Watertown. We’re excited to establish a business that is active in the Watertown community.”

Dsgmap Sd

DSG is one of the Midwest’s leading distributors of innovative products and services for the following industries: electrical; plumbing; HVAC/R; utility; communications; automation; waterworks; and on-site sewer, water and well. DSG is a 100 percent employee-owned company with nearly 700 employee-owners in 36 locations across five states.

More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 2nd, 2021
ExxonMobil logo above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, April 23, 2018.
ExxonMobil Selling Assets for More than $1B
The sale includes the oil giant's interests in 14 producing fields in British waters.
Feb 24th, 2021
Premier News
Turtle & Hughes Awarded MRO Group Purchasing Agreement with Premier
Premier unites an alliance of more than 4,100 US hospitals and 200,000 other providers to transform healthcare.
Feb 24th, 2021
Dsdfvsdf
Würth Industry NA Launching Würth Knowing Engineering YouTube Series
The series’ first season, delivered in 15-20 minute episodes on WINA’s YouTube channel, shares Würth’s expertise on fastener-related topics.
Feb 22nd, 2021
Mm 184 Thumb
Walmart to Invest $14B in Automation, Supply Chain
An expanded e-commerce assortment will reduce both shipping time and costs.
Feb 22nd, 2021
3 M Clean Protect Printa
3M launches New Program for Reopening Facilities
The four-part Clean & Protect Certified Badge Program promotes "cleanliness, confidence and compliance allowing facilities to reopen and stay open."
Feb 19th, 2021
Asdf
Ingersoll Rand, Google Cloud Ink 5-Year Connectivity Deal
The new architecture will streamline how IR manages its connected devices and will deliver an enhanced service experience for customers and distributors.
Feb 18th, 2021
1500x500
Threaded Fasteners Makes Acquisition in MS, Relocates Chattanooga Branch
The acquisition boosts TFI's sales and distribution team and reach in the greater Mississippi market as its 11th location.
Feb 9th, 2021
Makita Logoa
Makita U.S.A. Buys 80 Acres Near Atlanta for Future Development
It follows three years of significant US investment for the maker of power tools, power equipment and jansan products.
Feb 9th, 2021
Watch List Online
Industrial Distribution's 2021 Watch List
Our 10th annual Watch List highlights seven industrial distributors nominated for their growth, innovation or just being a well-run company.
Feb 8th, 2021
Optimas Sdf
New Engineering Offerings from Optimas Aim to Boost Reshoring Efforts
Optimas' custom engineering solutions are designed to reduce time, cost and waste in fastener manufacturing to help customers regionalize or re-shore to the US.
Feb 3rd, 2021
A look inside The Home Depot's new 1.5-million-square-foot Dallas distribution center.
Home Depot Opens Massive Dallas Distribution Center
The retailer said its Dallas-Fort Worth area footprint will grow to 4.5 million square feet and create about 1,500 new jobs by the end of this year.
Feb 2nd, 2021