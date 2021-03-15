Dakota Supply Group Opening New South Dakota Branch in April

PLYMOUTH, MN — Dakota Supply Group (DSG) has announced plans to open a new branch in Watertown, SD, in April. It will be DSG’s seventh location in South Dakota and its 36th across five states. The new facility will occupy a portion of the Town Clock building at 206 9th Avenue SE on Highway 212.

DSG has been serving customers in the Watertown area from its other South Dakota locations, but having a local presence is another step in the company’s overall effort to bring a world-class customer experience directly to this important market. Charlie Hendrickson as Branch Manager, will lead the new facility. His experience and knowledge of the Watertown area will ensure the right local inventory and services are available to support this new market.

“We’ve enjoyed the customer relationships DSG has built in the area. Having a branch location in Watertown will allow us to be even more responsive in the local market,” says Ryan Tracy, South Dakota General Manager. “It was also important for us to hire experienced people in Watertown. We’re excited to establish a business that is active in the Watertown community.”





DSG is one of the Midwest’s leading distributors of innovative products and services for the following industries: electrical; plumbing; HVAC/R; utility; communications; automation; waterworks; and on-site sewer, water and well. DSG is a 100 percent employee-owned company with nearly 700 employee-owners in 36 locations across five states.