Dynabrade President & CEO Retiring March 31

Abrasives, abrasives power tools and accessories manufacturer Dynabrade announced Thursday that its president and CEO, Hardy Hamann is about to retire.

Hamann will retire on March 31, and a succeeding president will be announced at a later date.

Hamann has been president of Clarence, NY-based Dynabrade since February 2016 and added the title of CEO in March 2020. He joined the company in September 2015 as vice president of sales and marketing. He spent the previous 8 years (2008-2015) at L.S. Starrett Company as vice president of marketing and business development. He spent the first 15 years of his career in senior vice president roles at Hermes Abrasives (1992-2003) and WMH Tool Group (2003-2007).

“Over the last four decades I have been able to live The American Dream. I was privileged to work for some great companies that allowed me to live in various parts of the USA and make business friends around the world," Hamann said. "I feel grateful for the opportunity to finish my career at Dynabrade.'

Hamann also served as the 98th President of the Industrial Supply Manufacturers Association (now part of ISA), representing 550 North American Manufacturers in 2002-03.

Founded in 1969, Dynabrade is a designer and manufacture of portable adhesive power tools for grinding, deburring, filing and sanding. The company supplies power tools, abrasives and accessories through a worldwide network of professional distributors.