Turtle & Hughes Makes 2 Executive Operations Promotions

Turtle & Hughes, one of the nation's largest independent electrical and industrial distributors, has reorganized its Corporate and Distribution Operations departments, promoting two veteran staff members to new positions.

Chuck Noll, who has spent close to 30 years at Turtle, is now Senior Vice President of Electrical Distribution Operations, a newly created position. Michelle Kelly, a 14-year veteran, succeeds Noll as Vice President of Corporate Operations.

"Chuck has earned this promotion with almost three decades of leadership and contribution to Turtle & Hughes impacting our bottom line and customer service," noted Kathleen Shanahan, CEO of Turtle & Hughes. "We are always excited to promote home-grown talent to the next level of management as Turtle continues to drive quality customer value across the organization, as I know Chuck will accomplish in his new role."

According to Kevin Doyle, COO, "Michelle, a graduate of our Management Training Program, has earned her promotion through her proven leadership in driving efficiencies across Operations. The company's Operations teams will see an ROI in Michelle’s upgraded areas of responsibility."

Turtle & Hughes was No. 33 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List on account of its $325 million in 2019 sales of industrial products.

Chuck Noll: Senior Vice President, Distribution Operations

In this new position, Noll will concentrate on Turtle’s legacy business, the Electrical Distribution division. His responsibilities will include: unit planning, organizing, and overseeing the division’s processes to balance revenues with costs, and achieve the highest possible operating profit.

Noll joined Turtle & Hughes in 1991. Most recently, he spent the last five years as Vice President of Corporate Operations, which included overseeing the daily operations of close to 20 branches nationwide. Earlier in his career, he honed his skills in positions across several departments: Warehousing, Accounts Payable/Receivable, Billing, Customer Service, Purchasing and Sales.

While at Turtle, Noll has worked on several large projects including the opening of the company's 80,000 square foot Central Distribution Center in Bridgewater, NJ, and its 47,000 square foot Regional Distribution Center in Piscataway, NJ. He also project-managed a companywide ERP conversion at multiple locations over one three-day weekend; implemented 100 modifications to streamline processes and drive operating efficiency; and managed the ERP conversion for several key acquisitions. Noll’s legacy to Turtle is the company’s successful Management Training Program, which he initiated in 2000. Graduates currently hold key management positions in Sales, Lighting, Operations, and Warehousing, including his successor, Kelly.

A graduate of Middlesex County College with an Associate’s degree in Accounting, Noll resides in Bethlehem, PA, with his wife (also a key Turtle executive) and their three children.

Michelle Kelly: Vice President, Corporate Operations

In her new position, Kelly joins the growing ranks of women in top management and sales positions at Turtle. Her new responsibilities include managing all inter-departmental Operations interface, facility management, and supplies. In addition, she will also continue to direct the Management Training Program where she started in 2006.

Since 2017, Kelly has served as Director of Corporate Operations. In that role, she helped implement a vendor e-payables program that increased company rebates by close to $350,000 over three years, and significantly cut costs by re-negotiating the company’s office supplies contract. Kelly also assisted in several accounting process improvements, and managed the solar array generation of multiple buildings and sale of SRECs (Solar Renewable Energy Certificates). Earlier, Kelly served in several Operations positions of increasing responsibility.

Kelly is a graduate of Monmouth University with a Bachelor’s degree in Finance. She resides in Toms River, NJ, with her husband.

Turtle & Hughes has close to 100 years of market experience and ranks among the top 20 electrical distribution companies nationwide. It is an independent, woman-owned business that services the industrial, construction, commercial, electrical contracting, export and utility markets. Turtle & Hughes Integrated Supply division (THIS), services Fortune 100 companies operating nationwide, and in Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico.