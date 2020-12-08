Grainger Appoints Technology Project Engineering Leader

The announcement comes less than a week after the MRO products giant announced a CFO transition.

Dec 8th, 2020
Grainger
CHICAGO — Grainger, North America's largest broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products serving businesses and institutions, announced Tuesday that Anaf Durrani has joined the company as vice president of the company's technology product engineering organization under chief technology officer Jonny LeRoy.

With more than 20 years of experience, Durrani has led engineering teams in the travel and healthcare industries. Most recently, he served as vice president of engineering at Ticketmaster, where he led the product engineering organization. Prior to Ticketmaster, Durrani held progressive roles leading Cigna’s enterprise DevOps and automation supporting a hybrid cloud environment.

“Anaf is an engineering leader with a strong reputation in the Chicago technology landscape,” LeRoy said. “Our goal is to provide customers with modern and easy digital solutions to solve their problems, and core to that is having the right talent to build these solutions. Anaf will help us continue to develop a leading engineering organization that brings the right solutions to market faster for our customers.”

Grainger continues to advance its technology capabilities in support of its growth goals. This year, the company has been investing in technology across the business to provide better customer solutions and experience. This includes a sharpened focus on digital channels, such as its mobile apps, which now feature Search by Image, a cutting-edge visual search capability.

"I am excited to help Grainger deliver the right solutions to keep our customers working and enhancing their experience," Durrani said. "My focus will be on empowering our engineering teams to drive meaningful change for customers by recruiting and developing talent, setting technical direction and introducing new approaches to customer-centric thinking."

