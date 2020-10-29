Mayhew Appoints New National Account Manager

Beth Lawless will be responsible for developing and maintaining named, national and key account relationships.

Oct 29th, 2020
Mayhew Steel Products
Mayhew

TURNER FALLS, MA — Mayhew Steel Products (Mayhew Tools) is expanding their team with the addition of a new national account manager, filled by Beth Lawless. In this new role, Lawless will be responsible for developing and maintaining named, national and key account relationships to ensure mutual long-term success for both the company and their customer base. Additionally, she will fill a central role identifying product and market trends, gaps and cross-selling opportunities to expand offerings for each account, extending Mayhew’s customer reach and capitalizing on additional sales opportunities.

Reporting to Mayhew Tools’ vice president of sales and marketing, Eric Mills, and acting as a liaison between customers and internal teams, Lawless will work closely with each account to ensure all opportunities, requirements, issues and solutions are communicated clearly to increase sales and market share for each account. With a proven history of sales success, Lawless has firsthand experience with data analyzation and strategy building to present solutions that ensure positive customer experience and internal operational efficiency.

"This role will be fundamental to strategically expanding new business opportunities and strengthening existing account relationships – whether from a new product standpoint, filling a void in the market or increasing profit margins," Mills said. "Beth’s experience and skillsets are very much aligned with that of the position and we are looking forward to having her hit the ground running."

Prior to joining Mayhew, Lawless served as an account specialist for New Balance, where she not only worked closely with internal sales teams and external accounts to manage order books, but she also worked to influence the account base to adopt supply chain initiatives that increase operational efficiency and cost reduction opportunities. She also worked for IVY as an account manager, where she led business development efforts, managed four brand ambassadors and met weekly with existing and new customers to exceed weekly quotas and revenue goals, winning her top salesperson for the Boston-based office in 2017. She holds a B.A. in Art and Archaeology from Princeton University.

“I am excited for the opportunity to fill the national accounts manager role at Mayhew and eager to apply my strategic account management expertise to the position in a way that is impactful to both Mayhew and their customers’ growth,” commented Lawless.

Mayhew Tools are sold through an extensive network of global distributors, primarily serving the industrial, automotive, and hardware markets. Founded in 1856 and headquartered in Turner Falls, MA, Mayhew Tools is an ISO 9001:2015-certified company and the oldest punch and chisel manufacturer in the United States. 

