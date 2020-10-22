Wildeck Appoints New VP of Operations

WAUKESHA, WI — On Oct. 20, Wildeck, Inc. announced Steve Holland as its new vice president of operations. In his new position, Holland will be responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of Wildeck’s multi-site manufacturing facilities, strengthening quality initiatives and leading the journey toward operational excellence while supporting the organization’s strategic growth goals.

Holland brings more than 20 years of operations, engineering and continuous improvement leadership experience to Wildeck.

"Steve is a hands-on leader who has led high performance teams throughout his career," said Dan Lorenz, president of Wildeck. "His commitment to continuous improvement and quality at the source will be invaluable as Wildeck continues to expand its operational presence and grow market share."

Holland earned a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Arkansas State and an MBA from the University of Texas at Dallas. He is also a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt.

Headquartered in Waukesha, WI, with additional manufacturing operations in Pewaukee, WI and Goodyear, AZ. Wildeck, Inc. is a member of MHI (Material Handling Industry Association), MHEDA (Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association), FMA (Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International) and the NAEC (National Association of Elevator Contractors).

Wildeck is the largest manufacturer of structural steel mezzanine platforms, manual and automated vertical lifts (VRCs), rideable material lifts (RMLs) and safety guarding products in North America. A complete line of industrial rolling ladders, custom-designed work platforms and other high access products are also available for the aviation assembly and aircraft maintenance industries. Wildeck products improve supply chain productivity and provide additional capacity, efficiency and safety in manufacturing plants, warehouses, distribution centers, third-party logistics operations, automobile dealerships, retail backrooms and many other facilities. They are sold through a dedicated and experienced network of customer service-oriented dealers and systems integrators nationwide.

Wildeck is a subsidiary of Holden Industries.