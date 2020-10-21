Two Caterpillar Group Presidents to Retire on Jan. 1

CAT's group presidents for Energy & Transportation and Construction Industries are set to retire. See who will succeed them here.

Oct 21st, 2020
Caterpillar
I Stock 865718350 (1)
iStock

DEERFIELD, IL — On Tuesday, Caterpillar Inc. announced changes to its executive office with the retirements of group presidents William (Billy) Ainsworth and Ramin Younessi at year-end 2020, and appointments of Joseph (Joe) E. Creed and Anthony (Tony) D. Fassino, effective Jan. 1.

AinsworthAinsworthWilliam (Billy) P. Ainsworth and Joseph (Joe) E. Creed
Ainsworth is currently the group president of the Energy & Transportation (E&T) segment, which includes the Rail Division, Solar Turbines, Large Power Systems Division, Industrial Power Systems Division, Electric Power Division (EPD) and Caterpillar Oil & Gas and Marine Division (COGMD). 

"Billy brought valuable external perspective to Caterpillar with his entrepreneurial background, broad business experience and customer focus," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "His exemplary leadership in growing services will leave a legacy that will benefit the company for years to come. We thank him for his significant contributions to Caterpillar's success and wish him a long and happy retirement."

Ainsworth joined the company as a vice president in 2006 when Caterpillar Inc. acquired his company, Progress Rail Services. In 2017, he became a senior vice president and strategic advisor to the Executive Office, in addition to his responsibilities for the Rail Division. He was appointed group president of E&T in 2019. To read more on Ainsworth's background, including his career before joining Caterpillar, click here.

CreedCreedThe board of directors has appointed Creed as the new group president of E&T. Creed is currently vice president of the Caterpillar Oil & Gas and Marine and Electric Power Divisions. 

"Joe's extensive financial expertise across our engine and machine businesses combined with his recent role leading our oil & gas, marine and electric power divisions position him well to lead E&T, grow services and contribute to our customers' continued success," said Umpleby.

Creed joined Caterpillar in 1997 and has held numerous accounting and finance positions of increasing responsibility across multiple divisions of Caterpillar. He was promoted to vice president of Caterpillar's Finance Services Division in 2017, served as interim Chief Financial Officer in 2018 and became vice president of COGMD in 2019. He assumed EPD responsibility in 2020. For more details on Creed's background, click here.

YounessiYounessiRamin Younessi and Anthony (Tony) D. Fassino
Younessi is currently the group president of Construction Industries (CI), which includes the Earthmoving, Excavation, Building Construction Products (BCP), China Operations, Global Construction & Infrastructure and Strategic Procurement Divisions, as well as Global Rental and Used Equipment Services.

"Ramin successfully leveraged his extensive global business experience in the commercial vehicle and engine industries to help us improve Caterpillar's competitive and flexible cost structure," said Umpleby. "His engineering and supply chain expertise has had a positive impact on the enterprise. We will miss his energy and enthusiasm and wish him well in his retirement."

Younessi joined Caterpillar in 2013 after serving in several executive and senior leadership positions with Daimler AG and Navistar Inc. Prior to his appointment as group president, Younessi was vice president of Caterpillar's Industrial Power Systems Division. He was appointed group president of Caterpillar's E&T segment in 2018, and in 2019 he became group president of CI. To read his full bio, click here.

FassinoFassinoCaterpillar's board of directors appointed Fassino to succeed Younessi as group president of CI. He is currently vice president of the Building Construction Products Division.

"Tony's strong product knowledge, commitment to operational excellence and experience working with Caterpillar's dealer network make him ideally suited to lead our CI segment," said Umpleby. "He will focus on accelerating services growth while making our customers more successful."

After joining Caterpillar in 1996, Fassino held a variety of positions around the world, including several sales and technical field assignments in the U.S. and Canada as well as the new product introduction manager for excavators in Japan. He led the Eastern U.S. Region Distribution Services team and served as director of Caterpillar Worldwide Forest Products before becoming the vice president of BCP in 2018. To read more of his bio, click here.

More in Staffing Changes
Ej La Grx Waa At Isz
Oil Shear Tech Supplier Force Control Adds Southwest Regional Manager
Dilon Altweg will support reps and distributors, OEM and industrial customers in the US southwest and into Mexico.
Oct 15th, 2020
Hunt Valve
Hunt Valve Company Appoints New President & CEO
Charles Ferrer takes over leadership of the Ohio-based supplier of severe duty valves and components.
Oct 13th, 2020
Net Plus Sf
NetPlus Reorganizes Staff for 2021
NetPlus has restructured its team and made several promotions to better align talent and experience with the buying group's goals.
Oct 8th, 2020
Rbc Bearingsa
RBC Bearings Makes Changes at CFO, COO, General Counsel
All three moves involve veteran executives taking new positions.
Oct 5th, 2020
Atlas Copco
Atlas Copco Have New CFO in July 2021
The company's current Compressor Technique VP of business control, Peter Kinnart, will become CFO next summer.
Oct 2nd, 2020
I Stock 501651227
Home Depot Announces Slew of Executive Appointments
The company suddenly has new leaders in the roles of CFO, US stores and international operations, merchandising, The Home Depot Canada and corporate strategy.
Oct 2nd, 2020
Alliance Distribution Partners
Alliance Distribution Partners Adds VP of Sales
Fastenal and ORS Nasco veteran Adam Crews now oversees sales operations for the industrial and safety products master distributor.
Sep 28th, 2020
Midland Industries
Fittings Distributor/Manufacturer Midland Industries Appoints New CEO
Midland is the new manufacturing and distribution platform brand that includes recently consolidated companies Anderson Metals, Midland Metal Mfg., Buchanan Rubber, Mid-America Fittings and Stainless Adapters.
Sep 25th, 2020
78571183 2815521721846660 1397642088228585472 O
Veritiv CEO Retires; Successor and Chairman Named
On Sept. 30, Mary Laschinger retires on Sept. 30 as CEO of the packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products distributor. See who takes over on that date.
Sep 24th, 2020
Channel Marketing Group
Channel Marketing Group Makes VP Addition
Chris Calabro joins the distribution strategy and marketing consulting firm, bringing more than 30 years of electrical, HVAC and fire safety experience to the role.
Sep 21st, 2020
Cm20150311 58506 03190 5e4ee3d4d1260
Caterpillar Appoints New VP for Resource Industries Sales, Service & Technology
CAT's Resource Industries unit has three machine businesses serving the mining industry: Surface, Underground and Material Handling.
Sep 18th, 2020
Myersa
Myers Industries CFO Resigns
Former CFO Kevin Brackman and Myers separated on Sept. 18, and Dan Hoehn will serve as the company's interim amid a replacement search.
Sep 18th, 2020