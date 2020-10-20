A Message from New NAW President & CEO Eric Hoplin

Former Wells Fargo executive Eric Hoplin took over leadership of NAW earlier this month. Check out his video introduction here.

Oct 20th, 2020
NAW
Naw Ere

Eric Hoplin is the new President and CEO of the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW), representing nearly 30,000 companies that account for one-third of the American economy, by supplying businesses with the products they need to serve their customers in nearly every sector of commerce. Hoplin also serves as President of the NAW Institute for Distribution Excellence, President of the NAW Service Corporation and Treasurer of the NAW Political Action Committee.

A seasoned executive and communicator who has worked at the highest levels of government and business, Hoplin was previously the Head of External Relations for Wells Fargo, where he led a team focused on improving the company’s reputation and advancing pro-growth policy objectives in concert with third-party organizations across the political spectrum. Before joining Wells Fargo, Hoplin served as the executive director at the Financial Services Roundtable (now BPI), a trade association representing the CEOs of the nation’s largest financial services companies. Prior to that, Hoplin worked in management consulting at Booz Allen Hamilton where he helped senior leaders across the government solve their most vexing challenges. Earlier in his career, Hoplin worked in politics, supporting many congressional, gubernatorial and Presidential campaigns.

Hoplin is a leader in the charitable community, where he serves on the Boards of the Trust for the National Mall and the Reagan Ranch. He’s a prolific fundraiser, having raised millions of dollars for charitable organizations, NGOs and political candidates.

A Minnesota native, Hoplin holds a Master of International Affairs degree from Columbia University, an MBA from Augsburg College, a BA in political science and communications from St. Olaf College and a certificate in Change Management from Georgetown University McDonough School of Business. He lives outside of Washington, DC with his wife Nicole and their three boys.

More in Associations
Bod Post
IDCO Appoints 3 New Board Members
See who was newly-elected to the board of the hose, fittings, gaskets, rubber materials and related products distribution co-op.
Sep 25th, 2020
Eptda
Europe Industrial Distribution Group EPTDA Appoints New Board of Directors
See who leads the EMEA Power Transmission Distributors Association effective Oct. 1.
Sep 21st, 2020
Ptda Ere
PTDA Report Sees Decline Through Early 2021 Before Lasting Recovery
ITR Economics anticipates that the power transmission industry will be nearly completely recovered from the pandemic’s impact by the end of 2022.
Sep 16th, 2020
Ad Canada Warehouse Exterior For Website
AD Opens New Canada Warehouse & Meeting Center
The new Toronto-area facility provides Canada-based AD members with redistribution of over 75 product lines of industrial, safety and janitorial items.
Sep 10th, 2020
Naw
NAW Names Wells Fargo Exec as New CEO
Eric Hoplin, head of external relations for Wells Fargo in Washington DC, will take over NAW leadership on Oct. 19.
Sep 9th, 2020
Net Plus Sf
NetPlus' 2020 Annual Meeting Goes Virtual
A partnership with BlueVolt will offer attendees robust online training during the Oct. 22-23 event.
Sep 8th, 2020
A Deerw
AD's Cohen Wins Philly's HR Person of the Year Award
AD's Neil Cohen won the greater Philadelphia region's HR Person of the Year Award for medium-sized businesses.
Sep 4th, 2020
Naw Ere
NAW Partners With Creditsafe to Provide Distributors Financial Insights
With cash-flow tight for many companies, the partnership provides wholesaler-distributors with access to data and insights to better manage the COVID-19 economy.
Sep 2nd, 2020
1
AD's New Safety Network Unit Now Official
AD and SafetyNetwork have finalized their merger agreement that was announced in February, resulting in the new safety-dedicated AD unit.
Sep 1st, 2020
I Sthumnail 648x218 1a
PTDA Industry Summit Goes Virtual, Oct. 21-23
Registration is open for the summit, which offers a variety of virtual networking, including one-on-one appointments.
Aug 27th, 2020
Ad Logo E
AD's Business Development SVP Retiring This Fall
Eight-year AD leadership veteran Tom Blue will retire on Sept. 30 after more than three decades serving the industrial supply market.
Aug 17th, 2020
As;ldkfjasdf
Evergreen Honors Award Recipients in Virtual Conference
The construction/industrial supply cooperative honored its distributor member and supplier partners of the year, top instructors and sales certifications.
Aug 11th, 2020