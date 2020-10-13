Hunt Valve Company Appoints New President & CEO

Charles Ferrer takes over leadership of the Ohio-based supplier of severe duty valves and components.

Oct 13th, 2020
Hunt Valve Company
Hunt Valve

SALEM, OH — Hunt Valve Company announced Tuesday that Charles Ferrer has been promoted to president & chief executive officer. He joins and will report to the board of directors of Hunt Valve. Hunt Valve is a May River portfolio company.

FerrerFerrerSince joining Hunt Valve in early 2017, Ferrer has progressed to increasing levels of senior management responsibility, as he and the HVC team have delivered breakthrough growth and profitability results during his time with the company. Hunt Valve has tripled revenue during Ferrer’s tenure, and he has led the successful integration of three transformative acquisitions.

Brad Sterner, Chief Executive Officer since 2015, maintains the title of executive chairman and remains a member of the board of directors.

“Charles has done an impressive job building on the legacy of Hunt Valve Company’s long history in the military and industrial markets,” said Sterner. “His leadership has driven the company’s results to record levels of performance and increased share in Hunt’s core Navy market.”

Ferrer joined Hunt Valve from GE Aviation and previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps as an F/A-18 pilot.

Hunt Valve brings 100+ years of fluid power engineering innovations and solutions to a wide range of industrial and military customers. It specializes in severe duty valves and complementary engineered components and system solutions for applications that include primary metals (steel, aluminum), energy (nuclear, hydro, downstream oil & gas), process (chemical), and U. S. Navy nuclear-powered vessels, including all submarines and carriers in operation as well as the Virginia Class, Ford Class and Columbia Class. To learn more about the Experts in Extreme Engineering, visit http://www.huntvalve.com.

More in Staffing Changes
