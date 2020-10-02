Atlas Copco Have New CFO in July 2021

The company's current Compressor Technique VP of business control, Peter Kinnart, will become CFO next summer.

Oct 2nd, 2020
Atlas Copco
Atlas Copco

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN — Atlas Copco has appointed Peter Kinnart as senior vice president, chief financial officer and a member of Atlas Copco’s group management. He will assume his new role in July 2021.

Peter KinnartKinnartKinnartSince January 2019, Peter Kinnart has been vice president of business control at Atlas Copco’s Compressor Technique business area. He joined Atlas Copco in 1993, as controller at Atlas Copco Airpower in Antwerp, and has since then held several positions at Atlas Copco in Belgium, Germany, Spain and Switzerland.

“Peter is a highly appreciated colleague with a strong expert knowledge in finance, business control and business processes,” said Mats Rahmström, President and CEO of the Atlas Copco Group. “He is a strong leader with focus on collaboration and empowerment and has a sound business insight. I very much look forward to work close to him in his new role.” 

Peter Kinnart is a Belgian citizen born in 1969. He has a Master in Applied Economic Science and a Master in Commercial Engineering from the University of Antwerp (UFSIA), Belgium.

As announced on August 21, 2020, the current Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer Hans Ola Meyer will retire. He remains in his current role until July, 2021.

