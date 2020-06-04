3M Appoints New CFO

GE Healthcare CFO Monish Patolawala will take the same position at 3M on July 1.

Jun 4th, 2020
3M
3 M B
iStock

ST. PAUL, MN — 3M nannounced Thursday that Monish Patolawala is appointed senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective July 1. Patolawala will succeed Nick Gangestad, who has announced his intention to retire. Gangestad will stay on through July 31 to ensure an orderly transition.

PatolawalaPatolawalaPatolawala, 51, is currently at GE Healthcare, where he has served as chief financial officer of the approximately $17 billion business, driving its financial strategy and performance since 2015. He has also been working closely with GE chairman and chief executive officer, H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., as vice president of operational transformation, driving operating rigor and lean management across the company. Patolawala joined GE in 1994, taking leadership roles of increasing responsibility and is a financial leader with a proven track record of delivering profitable growth for various businesses within GE. He is a certified Chartered Accountant with experience at A.F. Ferguson & Co. (an ex-affiliate of KPMG) prior to his tenure at GE. Patolawala also is a certified Cost Accountant from the Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India.

“I am pleased to welcome Monish to our leadership team,” said Mike Roman, 3M chairman and chief executive officer. “His deep and extensive experience in leading the financial operations of industrial and healthcare businesses – as well as driving operational changes – will make an immediate impact as we manage through the current economic challenges and continue to position 3M for the future. I am confident Monish will provide strong leadership and is an excellent addition to the 3M team.”

“On behalf of our board of directors and all 3Mers, I thank Nick for his exceptional contributions throughout his 35-year career,” Roman added. “He has been a great leader, mentor and colleague, and he has created tremendous value for our company and our shareholders. In his six years as CFO, Nick’s guidance has been especially critical as he helped lead our transformation journey, and our work to optimize our portfolio and position 3M for the future. I wish Nick all the best in the next chapter of his life.”

As CFO, Patolawala will lead 3M’s global finance organization and will be responsible for accounting, treasury, financial planning and analysis, tax, and investor relations.

“I am thrilled to join 3M, a company I have long admired as one of the most innovative in the world,” Patolawala said. “3M has unique strengths, a strong business model and a proud history, and I look forward to working with the team to execute on the company’s priorities, accelerate growth and enhance value for shareholders and all stakeholders.”

Patolawala holds a bachelor’s degree from St. Joseph’s College of Commerce in Bangalore, India.

More in Staffing Changes
Lincoln Electric Company Logo Png Transparent
Lincoln Electric Americas Welding President Retiring
CEO Christopher Mapes will oversee the Americas Welding organization until an internal successor is named.
May 21st, 2020
Turtle Da
Turtle & Hughes Appoints Supply Chain SVP
Caldwell Hart brings two decades of supply chain management experience to the electrical and industrial distributor.
May 20th, 2020
Columbus Mc Kinnon 222
Columbus McKinnon Appoints New CEO
David Wilson, president of Flowserve's Pumps Division, will become Columbus McKinnon's president and CEO on June 1.
May 14th, 2020
Kaman Industriala
Kaman Distribution Appoints New KIT Leader
Industry veteran Mark Stoneburner joins Kaman Industrial Technologies after spending the previous four years at Motion Industries.
May 8th, 2020
Crescent
Crescent Electric Announces New CEO
Former Werner Electric Supply CEO Scott Teerlick joins Crescent in the same role, succeeding Marty Burbridge.
Apr 28th, 2020
Fasteners Inc./Southwestern Supply&apos;s Las Vegas, NV headquarters location.
Michael Mantis Named CEO of Fasteners Inc.
Following the sudden passing of founder & owner Keith Mantis, his son takes over leadership of the Las Vegas-based company.
Apr 28th, 2020
Wernersfa
Werner Electric Names New President
Eight-year company veteran Craig Wiedemeier takes over leadership of the electrical distributor.
Apr 27th, 2020
True Value
Former ORS, Grainger Exec Named True Value CEO
Industrial distribution veteran Chris Kempa will take over executive leadership of the hardware retailer in May.
Apr 21st, 2020
Kuriyamaere
Kuriyama Announces New President
Eighteen-year company veteran Brian Dutton takes over leadership of the industrial hose products maker.
Apr 15th, 2020
Eis
Electrical Distributor EIS Has New CEO
The former Genuine Parts Company and Motion Industries subsidiary is now under new leadership at the top level.
Apr 14th, 2020
Stanley Fastening
Stanley B&D Names New Industrial Head
The segment includes Stanley Engineered Fastening, Stanley Infrastructure and Stanley Oil & Gas.
Apr 7th, 2020
13667820 1078171412219890 3313302750262508992 O
Last Chance! Take ID's Survey of Operations and Enter Drawing
ID's 2020 Survey of Distributor Operations is open through EoB on 4/22. Completing it gives you a chance to win one of five $10 gift cards!
Mar 27th, 2020