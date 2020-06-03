Power Tools Maker Metabo Names New CEO

Twenty-six-year company veteran Joe Leffler assumes leadership of the Koki Holdings subsidiary.

Jun 3rd, 2020
BRASELTON, GA — Metabo HPT, a subsidiary company of Koki Holdings Co, Ltd., announced Tuesday that Joe Leffler will assume the role of CEO and president. Hiro Yumoto will assume the role as interim chief operating officer of the Americas and will continue to serve as chairman of the board of Koki Holdings America.

Metabo HPT is the new brand name for Koki Holdings America — formerly part of the Hitachi group.

LefflerLefflerLeffler previously served as COO & general management for Metabo HPT. He first joined the company in 1994 and has served various roles across the organization. His strengths are in cultivating strategic partnerships and leveraging unique opportunities to consistently deliver strong business results. Leffler offers a unique perspective of the residential and commercial markets having personally used the tools, repaired, and managed at many levels within these industries over the last 30 years. His leadership and insights have helped to deliver Metabo HPT as a Preferred Pro Brand within the United States.

“Our customers, employees and products are what define us today and will continue to be what separates us in the future,” said Leffler. “Through innovation and execution, we will continue to deliver on the opportunity of our position in the building industry. We are taking action that will propel our company into the next phase of its evolution, while providing long-term value to our employees, distribution partners and our end users.”

MetaboMetabo HPT offers an extensive line of professional-grade power tools and accessories for woodworking, metalworking, drilling and fastening, concrete drilling and cutting and outdoor power equipment products as well as a complete line of pneumatic nailers, staplers, compressors and collated fasteners. From its headquarters in Braselton, GA, and satellite offices in the United States and Canada, Metabo HPT supports over 4,000 retail locations and over 1,000 authorized service centers. Metabo HPT is a brand within Koki Holdings America Ltd., the North American division of Koki Holdings Co., Ltd. Visit 

