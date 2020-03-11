Wildeck Promotes Lorenz to Company President

Waukesha, WI-based Wildeck announced Tuesday that it has appointed Dan Lorenz as the company's new president, effective immediately.

Lorenz joined Wildeck in August 2018 as the vice president of operations. Prior to joining Wildeck, he held senior leadership positions in Wisconsin manufacturing companies that included Superior Die Set, Fisher Barton and Wacker Neuson.

“After an exhaustive search involving both internal and external candidates, it became apparent that Dan was the leader Wildeck needs to accelerate our growth journey,” commented Keith Pignolet, Executive Chairman of Wildeck, “his commitment to our customers and our mission to make their projects run smoothly is unwavering.”

A search for Lorenz’s successor as VP of operations is underway. In the interim, Lorenz will continue to oversee all facets of operations.

Headquartered in Waukesha, WI, with additional manufacturing operations in Pewaukee, WI and Goodyear, AZ, Wildeck brands itself as the North America's largest manufacturer of structural steel mezzanine platforms, manual and automated vertical lifts (VRCs), rideable material lifts (RMLs) and safety guarding products. The company is a member of the Material Handling Industry Association, Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association, Fabricators & Manufacturers Association International and the National Association of Elevator Contractors.

Wildeck, Inc. is a subsidiary of employee-owned Holden Industries.