Sonepar's Vallen Appoints VP of Finance

Jim Brzezinski brings 30+ years of experience to the distributor of MRO, safety and electrical products.

Sonepar USA
Mar 5th, 2020
Vallena

CHARLESTON, SC — Sonepar USA, a subsidiary of the privately held Sonepar Group, announced Wednesday that Jim Brzezinski has been named vice president finance for Vallen — a distributor of MRO, production, safety and electrical products.

BrzezinskiBrzezinskiBrzezinski will be responsible for leadership, strategy and oversight of Vallen’s finance team and operations. With more than 30 years of experience, he is well versed in leading finance organizations and providing business partnership in distribution and supply chain businesses.

“Jim is uniquely suited for this position and brings invaluable skills and experience to our finance organization,” said Chuck Delph, president of Vallen North America. “We’re excited to welcome him to the team.”

Sonepar USA — No. 13 on Industrial Distribution's Big 50 List — is an independent, family-owned distributor of electrical, industrial and safety products, services and solutions. Sonepar USA is represented by 14 locally-managed operating companies with over 700 locations nationwide.

