PIP Expands Latin America Sales Team

LATHAM, NY — Protective Industrial Products, Inc. (PIP), a supplier of hand protection and general safety products, has announced the expansion of its salesforce in Latin America. PIP's commitment to increase sales and expand its supply chain footprint in this region builds on PIP Mexico's ongoing success.

The salesforce expansion in the Latin American territory will be spearheaded by Jose Montalvan, who will take on the role of regional sales manager, assuming overall responsibility for the Caribbean, Central and South America. Montalvan has more than 30 years of experience in developing the personal protective equipment market in Latin America for a series of global PPE manufacturers.

Combined, the PIP Mexico and Latin American sales team are 10-people strong — servicing a wide variety of customers including major distributors and American-based national distributors with a growing presence in the region.

Greg Plemmons, newly-appointed PIP director of program sales and international business development, stated, "Over the last five years, we've experienced spectacular growth in both Mexico and Latin America as we've extended our relationships with key customers. To continue fueling this business growth, we've expanded the salesforce and distribution network to better service the local market."

PIP's brands include G-Tek, Ironcat, Assurance, Kut-Gard, QRP, Maximum Safety, Dynamic and most recently, Boss. PIP subsidiary West Chester offers safety products to retail customers under the Brahma, Mud, West County Gardener and Hearos, among others.