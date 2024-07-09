Meltio and Jupiter Machine Tool Partner to Create Fully Integrated Machine Solutions

The tri-lateral partnership supports rapidly growing demand.

Industrial Media Staff
Jul 9, 2024
M600 Printhead.
Meltio

Linares (Spain) / Galesburg, IL, (USA) - Meltio, - a disruptive wire-laser metal deposition additive manufacturing technology (Directed Energy Deposition, DED) company, has announced a new partnership with USAF Veteran Owned Jupiter Machine Tool (JMT), a company repairing and building CNC machine tools and models across North America.

Meltio, Jupiter Machine Tool (JMT), and UMT entered into an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) manufacturing agreement which created a global partnership dedicated to developing and selling Hybrid CNC Machines using Meltio’s wire-laser metal patented Directed Energy Deposition (DED) technology, to support the rapidly growing demand. The American company became an OEM of the Meltio Engine CNC Integration, Made in the USA.

The combined engineering, field service, marketing, and sales efforts of this global team working together, creating a unique Tri-lateral partnership.

Jupiter Machine Tool, based in Galesburg (USA), is a total solutions provider for the advanced manufacturing industry. In addition to a complete line of different CNC machine and tooling solutions, and a suite of augmented reality and virtual reality industrial solutions, Jupiter provides engineering support, process improvement, quality control, service support, and production equipment to leading manufacturers in the automotive, aerospace, defense, medical, agricultural, transportation, 3C, and mining, among others. 

JMT offers to the market a large portfolio of CNC machines: 5-axis machining, vertical and horizontal machining, turning and milling, bridge and gantry, and machining accessories. Their manufacturing services help different industries with repair and manufacturing processes such as engineering and automation, factory maintenance, legacy overhaul, and third-party spare parts. The industries served in all of the United States are automotive, defense, die and mold, and medical sectors.

This new collaboration with Meltio allows the introduction of the Meltio Engine CNC Integration into a Jupiter Machine Tool portfolio to install a metal additive manufacturing solution in several industries. 

Meltio is at the forefront of metal additive manufacturing, pioneering high-performance, affordable solutions utilizing wire-laser metal 3D printing technology. With a focus on reliability, safety, and innovation, Meltio continues to disrupt the industry, delighting customers, partners, and employees alike. 

The Meltio Engine CNC Integration can produce complex metal parts from wire feedstock. The ability to produce parts from wire makes operation and material handling very clean, as well as ensuring 100% material efficiency.

