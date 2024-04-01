MCE Acquires Daughtridge Sales Co.

The deal is the company's 10th acquisition since the beginning of last year.

Motion & Control Enterprises
Apr 1, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 02 03 At 2 40 08 Pm 63dd71377db2a 647e3ca5e79d6

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Motion & Control Enterprises announced Monday that it has acquired Daughtridge Sales Company Inc.

Founded in 1970 by EL Daughtridge and based in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Daughtridge is a distributor of pressure and temperature instrumentation products. Daughtridge sells to resellers and end-users that serve diverse end markets, including aerospace, automotive, chemical processing, energy, government and medical.

The company will continue to operate under the Daughtridge Sales Company name under the continued leadership of Lige Daughtridge. 

“We are very excited to welcome the Daughtridge associates to the MCE team,” said Charles Hale, chairman and CEO of MCE. “Daughtridge adds scale to MCE’s highly engineered product and service offering and expands our flow control footprint to the mid-Atlantic region with geographic reach throughout the U.S.” 

“We are excited to join the MCE team, which will allow us to expand our reach and continue serving our existing customers with the same dedication to quality products and customer service," Lige Daughtridge said.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
February 13, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 10 18 At 2 26 28 Pm 653031785a279
Vallen Completes Wesco Integrated Supply Acquisition
April 1, 2024
I Stock 1684353709
Diploma to Acquire Peerless Aerospace Fastener in $300M Deal
March 29, 2024
I Stock 1373031925
Home Depot to Acquire SRS Distribution in $18B Deal
March 28, 2024
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 10 18 At 2 26 28 Pm 653031785a279
Mergers & Acquisitions
Vallen Completes Wesco Integrated Supply Acquisition
I Stock 1684353709
Mergers & Acquisitions
Diploma to Acquire Peerless Aerospace Fastener in $300M Deal
I Stock 1373031925
Mergers & Acquisitions
Home Depot to Acquire SRS Distribution in $18B Deal
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
February 13, 2024
I Stock 1684353709
Mergers & Acquisitions
Diploma to Acquire Peerless Aerospace Fastener in $300M Deal
The London-based distributor said the deal would "significantly" expand its U.S. capacity.
March 29, 2024
I Stock 1373031925
Mergers & Acquisitions
Home Depot to Acquire SRS Distribution in $18B Deal
It's the home improvement giant's largest acquisition to date.
March 28, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 26 At 3 11 23 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Bostwick-Braun to Focus 'Exclusively' on Industrial Products
The company last week reached a deal to sell off its wholesale hardware operations.
March 26, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 26 At 3 03 01 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire EGW Utilities
The suburban Dallas company supplies underground utility contractors and municipalities.
March 26, 2024
PRNewswire
Mergers & Acquisitions
FleetPride Acquires Wheelco
The company plans to combine its OE trailer axle division with Wheelco Manufacturing Components.
March 22, 2024
I Stock 587206266
Mergers & Acquisitions
Siemens to Acquire Industrial Drive Technology Business
The transaction is expected to be completed by mid-2025.
March 22, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 21 At 12 03 56 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Border States to Acquire Dominion Electric Supply
Dominion operates nine branches across Virginia and Maryland.
March 21, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 21 At 3 32 12 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
House-Hasson to Acquire Bostwick-Braun
The hardware distributors said the combination would put them in "an even stronger position."
March 21, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 20 At 2 59 55 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Drilling Tools International Acquires Deep Casing Tools
U.K.-based DCT is a global leader in innovative downhole technology solutions.
March 20, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 20 At 2 41 55 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar Acquires Madison Electric, Standard Electric
The Michigan-based companies will add 36 locations to the Sonepar network.
March 20, 2024
2016 01 12 1698
Mergers & Acquisitions
Fastener Industries Purchases Die Co.
The company will continue to operate separately under the Die Co. name.
March 18, 2024
Floor Flange Left Threaded Flange Right
Mergers & Acquisitions
Genesys Industries Acquires Latrobe Foundry Machine & Supply
LF's pipe fittings and hardware are distributed by McMaster-Carr, MSC Industrial and Ferguson, among others.
March 18, 2024
Core & Main West San Antonio branch, San Antonio, Texas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire ACF West
The deal will expand the company's geosynthetics footprint across the West.
March 18, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 15 At 2 46 07 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
MiddleGround Capital to Acquire Starrett
The private equity firm reached an agreement to take the tool and equipment maker private.
March 15, 2024