MCE Acquires Daughtridge Sales Co.

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Motion & Control Enterprises announced Monday that it has acquired Daughtridge Sales Company Inc.

Founded in 1970 by EL Daughtridge and based in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Daughtridge is a distributor of pressure and temperature instrumentation products. Daughtridge sells to resellers and end-users that serve diverse end markets, including aerospace, automotive, chemical processing, energy, government and medical.

The company will continue to operate under the Daughtridge Sales Company name under the continued leadership of Lige Daughtridge.

“We are very excited to welcome the Daughtridge associates to the MCE team,” said Charles Hale, chairman and CEO of MCE. “Daughtridge adds scale to MCE’s highly engineered product and service offering and expands our flow control footprint to the mid-Atlantic region with geographic reach throughout the U.S.”

“We are excited to join the MCE team, which will allow us to expand our reach and continue serving our existing customers with the same dedication to quality products and customer service," Lige Daughtridge said.