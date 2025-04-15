Ingersoll Rand Announces a Pair of Acquisitions

Ingersoll Rand announced Tuesday that it has acquired a pair of companies to bolster its air treatment portfolio for a combined price of $27 million.

The flow control and compression equipment supplier added Advanced Gas Technologies, an Ontario supplier of gas generation systems to Canadian industrial customers, and G&D Chillers, an Oregon provider of glycol chillers for the food and beverage sector.

Both companies will join Ingersoll Rand’s Industrial Technologies and Services segment. Additional details were not disclosed.

“Both are solid businesses with strong performance and growth potential backed by great teams,” Ingersoll Rand Chairman and CEO Vicente Reynal said in a statement. “Their offerings in the air treatment space will be beneficial as we continually look for ways to better serve our customers.”