Purvis Industries Acquires Alabama MRO Distributor

Dallas bearings and power transmission distributor Purvis Industries announced Monday that it has acquired A & A Resources, a northern Alabama MRO parts distributor.

Purvis officials said the move would bolster its geographic footprint and its product lineup in “key markets” in the region. A & A, established in 2005, provides bearings, wire, cable, automation products and electrical replacement parts to the power generation, aggregate, mining, metals, material handling and textile sectors. The company has 14 employees.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We are excited to welcome the A & A Resources team to the Purvis family,” Purvis Executive Vice President and COO Jeremiah Johnson said in a statement. “Their expertise, dedication to customer service, and strong industry presence complement our values and strategic goals.”

"Joining forces with Purvis Industries is an incredible opportunity for growth and innovation,” said A & A President Larry Anderson. “We share a common vision focused on customer success and operational excellence.”