Imperial Dade Acquires Georgia Distributor

Jan-san and industrial distributor Imperial Dade on Monday announced its acquisition of affiliated Georgia companies Athens Janitor Supply and Chittom Industries.

AJS, purchased by Jim Chittom Sr. in 1979, operates locations in Athens, Augusta and Rome, Georgia. The deal marks Imperial Dade’s 97th acquisition under Chairman Robert Tillis and CEO Jason Tillis.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“The team and I are incredibly excited to work with Jim Sr., John, Jim Jr. and the rest of the AJS team,” Robert Tillis said in a statement. “They have shown exceptional performance in their markets and are poised for further growth in a region that remains a very high priority for us.”

“We are ecstatic to be a part of Imperial Dade,” Chittom Sr. said. “My sons and I are very excited about the future of the business and how we can further assist our clients with support from Imperial Dade.”