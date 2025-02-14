Republic Electric Adds T.F. Ehrhart

Iowa electrical and mechanical distributor Republic Electric has acquired an Illinois counterpart, creating what officials said would be one of the area's leading HVAC distributors.

Republic owner Graycliff Partners LP said in its announcement that Republic's combination with T.F. Ehrhart makes it the top distributor of Johnson Controls HVAC equipment in the Midwest. TFE operates four branches in Illinois and Missouri, joining Republic's locations in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.

“This merger is a natural fit,” Republic CEO Todd Wade said in the statement. “By combining our resources and expertise, we can offer customers expanded product availability, deeper technical support and enhanced logistics.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.