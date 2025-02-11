RefrigiWear Acquires Tessuto, Goldfreeze

Insulated workwear and personal protective equipment provider RefrigiWear announced Friday that it has acquired a pair of European workwear companies.

The company added Tessuto, a Dutch supplier of insulated apparel for cold chain workers, and Goldfreeze, is a U.K. provider of protective apparel for both cold and heat. Both companies will join FlexiTog — acquired by RefrigiWear early last year — in the RW Workwear group in Europe. RefrigiWear officials said the moves make the company the largest in the world focused on insulated PPE for the cold chain.

Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

“Supporting our customers wherever they are is an important goal for our company,” CEO Ryan Silberman said in a statement. “The addition of Tessuto and Goldfreeze, which have superb reputations for quality and cold protection, helps us deliver on our promise to customers around the world.”