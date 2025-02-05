Controls Supplier Acquired by Private Equity Firm

Michigan private equity firm Blackford Capital has acquired a Houston industrial control panel fabricator and will add it to its PACIV automation platform, the firm announced.

Ace Controls was founded by company President Agmed Aguirre in 2005 to serve the water and wastewater industries. The company’s current management team and employees will remain with PACIV following the transaction.

“We are excited to join the PACIV platform and are eager to gain access to new customers, receive additional services, and collaboratively achieve significant growth,” Aguirre said in the announcement.

Blackford established PACIV in 2023; Ace, the platform’s third acquisition, will diversify its operations and enable it to serve a broader range of customers, officials said.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Entering an additional, highly regulated, strict tolerance end market with high entry barriers will enable PACIV to scale and diversify its business,” Blackford founder and Managing Director Martin Stein said.



