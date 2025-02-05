Controls Supplier Acquired by Private Equity Firm

Ace Controls designs and builds industrial control panels.

Industrial Distribution staff
Feb 5, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 05 9 20 22 Am
Blackford Capital/Globe Newswire

Michigan private equity firm Blackford Capital has acquired a Houston industrial control panel fabricator and will add it to its PACIV automation platform, the firm announced.

Ace Controls was founded by company President Agmed Aguirre in 2005 to serve the water and wastewater industries. The company’s current management team and employees will remain with PACIV following the transaction.

“We are excited to join the PACIV platform and are eager to gain access to new customers, receive additional services, and collaboratively achieve significant growth,” Aguirre said in the announcement.

Blackford established PACIV in 2023; Ace, the platform’s third acquisition, will diversify its operations and enable it to serve a broader range of customers, officials said.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Entering an additional, highly regulated, strict tolerance end market with high entry barriers will enable PACIV to scale and diversify its business,” Blackford founder and Managing Director Martin Stein said.


Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
January 31, 2025
I Stock 1159121916
Ascent Lifting Acquires South Carolina Rigging, Safety Distributor
February 4, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 30 At 2 03 19 Pm
Fastener Supplier US Anchors Acquired by Investment Firm
January 30, 2025
6d1fc1ea 210e 4cb3 8cac D70a6e2963e7 At2400
Motion to Acquire Hawaii Distributor
January 29, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 1159121916
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ascent Lifting Acquires South Carolina Rigging, Safety Distributor
Screenshot 2025 01 30 At 2 03 19 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Fastener Supplier US Anchors Acquired by Investment Firm
6d1fc1ea 210e 4cb3 8cac D70a6e2963e7 At2400
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion to Acquire Hawaii Distributor
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 31, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 30 At 2 03 19 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Fastener Supplier US Anchors Acquired by Investment Firm
The company owns a trio of fastener brands, as well as distribution arm Gotham Building Supplies.
January 30, 2025
6d1fc1ea 210e 4cb3 8cac D70a6e2963e7 At2400
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion to Acquire Hawaii Distributor
Maguire Bearing has served Hawaii and the Pacific for 70 years.
January 29, 2025
Plimpton & Hills branch, Berlin, Conn.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Plimpton & Hills Owner Adds New York Distributors
Hills Distribution said the moves would bolster its operations across the Northeast.
January 29, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 28 At 3 02 37 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Rensa Filtration Acquires Air Filtration Co.
The deal includes Air Filtration's production facilities in California and Iowa.
January 28, 2025
Screenshot 2024 11 19 At 10 13 06 Am 673cb8cbdd86c 6787cc3d81a69
Mergers & Acquisitions
QXO Launches Hostile Takeover Bid for Beacon
The newly launched distributor made another $11 billion offer for the building products giant.
January 27, 2025
I Stock 1307512105
Mergers & Acquisitions
The Colt Group Acquires RJ Stacey
The move expands Colt's its hot tapping services and deepens its Midwest presence.
January 27, 2025
A person walks past a Nippon Steel Corporation sign at the company headquarters Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Tokyo.
Mergers & Acquisitions
New Player Arrives in U.S. Steel-Nippon Takeover Saga With Goal of Quashing It
Ancora is seeking an independent slate of directors and new a CEO.
January 27, 2025
I Stock 2153595083
Mergers & Acquisitions
Automation Supplier Tavoron Acquired by Private Equity
Tavoron's companies include JHFOSTER, HTE Technologies and Accu Tech.
January 24, 2025
Building Controls & Solutions branch, Houston.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Building Controls & Solutions Acquires Control Stop
The move bolster BCS' position in the North American building automation distribution segment.
January 23, 2025
Sonic Toolboxes
Mergers & Acquisitions
Tool Supplier Sonic Acquires its North American Distributor
Sonic Tools USA becomes a wholly owned entity of the Dutch tool company.
January 22, 2025
I Stock 1640335640
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hitachi Acquires 90-Year-Old Company to Boost U.S. Service on Large Motors
The company has repaired and rebuilt motors for North America's energy and heavy industry sectors for nearly a century.
January 21, 2025
Acquisition
Mergers & Acquisitions
Alliance Machine Systems International Acquires JD Engineers B.V.
The producer of specialty folder gluers will join Alliance's portfolio.
January 17, 2025
Meco Hq Office
Mergers & Acquisitions
EMCOR Group to Acquire Miller Electric Company
The longtime Florida company operates 21 branches across the country.
January 17, 2025
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 13 39 Pm 631a22d68cb2f 64b99279768a6 64e3b94412fdc 67631ae235a65
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kodiak Building Partners Adds Minnesota Company
The deal will combine Kendell and Simonson Lumber.
January 17, 2025