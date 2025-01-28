Rensa Filtration Acquires Air Filtration Co. Inc.

Rensa Filtration, a suburban Chicago manufacturer and distributor of air filtration products, announced Monday that it has acquired Air Filtration Co. Inc.

Air Filtration is a manufacturer and distributor of air filter products and accessories for the paint and finishing industry, including the automotive, wood finishing, and general industrial markets with production facilities in Lancaster, California, and Corydon, Iowa.

"I am pleased to welcome Jeremy Hagan and his team at Air Filtration Co. as we continue our journey to become a major provider of air filtration products and services," said Brandon Ost, Rensa's founder and CEO. "Air Filtration Co. has developed and supplied an impressive line of spray booth filtration products to customers across North America."

"We are very excited to be joining the Rensa family and look forward to the benefits that this partnership will provide to our employees, customers, and vendors," added Hagan, the president of Air Filtration Co. "The opportunity to leverage Rensa's resources, along with access to their extensive product line, sets us up well for continued growth and success in the future. We look forward to continuing to build on the legacy of Air Filtration Co. that began with my grandfather and father almost 60 years ago."