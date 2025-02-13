Tool Kitting, MRO Company Airsupply Jeyco Acquired by Investment Firm

The company was renamed as part of the deal.

Industrial Distribution staff
Feb 13, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 13 At 2 56 43 Pm
Airsupply Tools

Airsupply Jeyco has been acquired by an investment firm and renamed Airsupply Tools LLC, officials announced Tuesday.

The San Diego company, which provides tool kitting, MRO products and distribution solutions to the aerospace, defense and industrial sectors, was bought by Tide Rock, which refers to itself as an unlevered buyout firm with a portfolio of diverse B2B businesses.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Tide Rock officials said that the company is the lone manufacturer of "white box" kits used by the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps, while its Jeyco MRO division offers major tool brands, a "robust" network of suppliers and custom manufacturing capabilities.

"Airsupply has spent over 25 years developing best-in-class tool kitting solutions critical to its clients," Tide Rock President Brooks Kincaid said in the announcement. "We look forward to supporting the company's continued growth and expanding the availability of its products to end users through further development of its distribution channels."

"With Tide Rock's support, Airsupply will expand its reach, scaling its patented solutions to serve a growing base of aerospace and defense customers," said Airsupply President Sean Hutchens. Hutchens added that the deal would help "continue to grow the Jeyco MRO side," as well.

