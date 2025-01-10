Birmingham Fastener Acquires Anchor Bolt & Supply

Anchor's co-owners will continue to oversee the West Texas business.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jan 10, 2025
Birm Blog Image–6
Birmingham Fastener

Alabama fastener manufacturer and distributor Birmingham Fastener on Thursday announced the addition of Anchor Bolt & Supply, a West Texas fastener and hardware supplier.

Under the partnership, Odessa-based Anchor would retain its name and continue to provide fasteners to the oil and gas industry. Officials said the deal would allow Anchor to leverage Birmingham's manufacturing capacity and expand its product lineup to additional markets, including renewable energy and construction.

Anchor co-owners Paul and Kyle Anderson will continue to lead the business' day-to-day operations, while James Province, the general manager of Birmingham subsidiary Houston Fastener Manufacturing, will also "play a pivotal role" in the partnership.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We’re excited to grow our presence in West Texas,” Birmingham Fastener President and CEO Brad Tinney said in the announcement. “This strategic partnership allows us to strengthen our commitment to American manufacturing and world-class service.”

“This is a game-changer for the Permian Basin region,” added Paul Anderson. “We’re retaining the hometown feel and customer service people love while expanding access to high-quality domestic manufactured parts, globally sourced parts and specialized product development.”

