National Safety Apparel Acquires Warren Heim

The company is a manufacturer of insulated bags designed to protect electrical utility workers.

Blue Point Capital Partners
Jan 9, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 09 At 2 48 42 Pm

CLEVELAND — Blue Point Capital Partners and portfolio company National Safety Apparel on Thursday announced their acquisition of Warren Heim Corporation.

Warren Heim, headquartered in Fort Pierce, Florida, is a manufacturer of high-quality insulated bags designed to protect workers in the electrical utility market. The company founded the BUZZLINE brand that emphasizes a rich history of a family-owned company dedicated to craftsmen-quality products for the safety of electricians.

“Warren Heim has built an outstanding reputation dedicated to product quality, world-class design and maker integrity,” said NSA CEO Chuck Grossman. “This partnership brings exciting momentum to the NSA platform with the opportunity to expand our portfolio for the electrical safety and utility end markets. We’re looking forward to rolling up our sleeves alongside the Warren Heim team for our next chapter of growth and expansion.”

The acquisition further strengthens NSA’s portfolio and product diversity, adding complementary lines that fit seamlessly within the company’s existing offerings. The company will have the ability to enhance its cross-selling opportunities through established distributor networks across all product categories.

“Joining the NSA family opens an exciting new chapter for Warren Heim," said Warren Heim Corporation President Chuck Heim. "Our shared commitment to American manufacturing and worker safety makes this partnership a natural fit."

“Warren Heim is a strategic addition to NSA’s electrical safety products portfolio, adding to our deep history of acquisitions and successful business integrations,” said Blue Point partner Jon Pressnell. “This move further expands NSA’s U.S. manufacturing footprint to better serve the electrical utility and linemen markets. We look forward to continuing to apply Blue Point’s manufacturing and safety sector investment experience to support future organic and M&A-driven growth.”

January 8, 2025
January 8, 2025
