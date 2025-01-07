Oregon Distributors R&S, SASCO Announce Merger

The deal adds a third R&S location in the state.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jan 7, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 07 At 9 58 59 Am
R&S Industrial Supplies

Oregon industrial and construction supply distributor R&S Industrial Supplies has purchased a southern Oregon counterpart, company officials announced.

Medford, Oregon-based SASCO Fasteners wrote on social media that longtime owners Steve and Cheryl Dunham had retired and that R&S is the new owner of the business. SASCO officials added that R&S would offer a broader product availability and a continued commitment to customer service.

“The same SASCO crew will still be serving you in Medford, and Steve will be around for a while (like it or not),” the company wrote.

R&S, a Salem-based provider of fasteners, industrial products, construction supplies and building materials, operates an additional branch in Eugene, Oregon.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

