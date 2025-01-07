Centro Inc. Acquires LECORP

LECORP’s services include mechanical and pneumatic conveying, instrumentation, controls and more.

Centro Inc.
Jan 7, 2025
Centro branch, Theodore, Ala.
Centro Inc.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Centro Inc. on Thursday announced the acquisition of LECORP, a leading provider of innovative system designs, equipment supply, and construction services for material handling, process solutions and dust control.

The acquisition marks a significant step in Centro’s strategy to expand its footprint and capabilities in the material handling and process industries. 

Founded in 1958 in Paducah, Kentucky, LECORP has built a strong reputation for providing efficient and effective solutions for industries involved in the conveying, processing and storage of dry bulk materials. Initially focused on the coal and clay industries, LECORP expanded its expertise to serve a wide range of industries, including chemicals, plastics, food processing, and other sectors that require robust and reliable material handling, process, and dust control solutions. 

LECORP’s core services include mechanical conveying, pneumatic conveying, instrumentation and controls, air handling, pollution control, and processing equipment — making LECORP a trusted partner for clients seeking high-performance solutions in dry bulk material handling and dust collection systems. A key customer benefit that LECORP has provided is the ability to develop custom solutions for their customers through the Systems Division. 

The acquisition of LECORP strengthens Centro’s market position in key regions, including Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas and Mississippi. LECORP's established customer base and long-standing industry relationships complement Centro’s existing presence, allowing the company to deliver comprehensive and innovative solutions to a wider range of clients across the southeastern United States. 

“This acquisition aligns with Centro’s long-term strategy to enhance our capabilities in key process industry applications,” said Mike Gallagher, CEO of Centro Inc. “LECORP’s innovative solutions and engineering-oriented approach to dry bulk material handling, processing, and dust control will be an invaluable addition to our customer solutions portfolio. 

We are excited to bring LECORP’s expertise under the Centro umbrella and further strengthen our position as a leader in providing top-quality industrial manufacturing solutions. A number of LECORP employees and leaders will join Centro and we are extremely pleased to add their skills and experience to our team of 100 customer-focused associates.”

