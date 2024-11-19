Singer Industrial Adds Fluid Tech Hydraulics

FTH offers pumps, cylinders, hoses, fittings and precision machining.

Singer Industrial
Nov 19, 2024
Img 0825 1024x683
Fluid Tech Hydraulics

DALLAS — Singer Industrial announced that it has teamed up with Fluid Tech Hydraulics, a leading distributor and service provider in the hydraulic industry.

FTH offers an array of specialized components and services, from hydraulic pumps and cylinders to precision machining, along with an extensive selection of industrial hoses and fittings. The company also repairs hydraulic components.

FTH is headquartered in Sacramento, California, and will operate within the Fluid Power division of Singer Industrial.

The capabilities of FTH will create a greater breadth and depth of support for Singer Industrial’s mutual customers in the California markets and will continue to be led by past owner Gail Sparks. The addition of FTH increases Singer Industrial’s footprint to more than 120 locations with over 1,500 employees in North America.

“We are excited to join Singer Industrial in their effort to grow their fluid power market. This merger opens the door to endless possibilities for all involved. We truly appreciate the opportunity and look forward to the future together,” said Sparks.

“Gail and the entire Fluid Tech Hydraulics’ team have built an extraordinary business by providing exceptional service to their diversified customer base which aligns perfectly with the Singer Industrial strategy,” said Singer Industrial Fluid Power President Scott Wojciak. "We are very excited to have them join our team and look forward to expanding our sales and services into California."

