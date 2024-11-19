Sentinel Capital Partners Acquires NSI Industries

NEW YORK — Sentinel Capital Partners, a private equity firm that invests in promising mid-market companies, on Monday announced the acquisition of NSI Industries, a market-leading provider of branded products for the electrical and HVAC markets.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

NSI comprises two divisions, electrical and HVAC, that sell through third-party distributors and have strong manufacturing capabilities. The electrical division's iconic brands — among them Bridgeport, Polaris, and Tork — are coveted by electrical contractors for superior durability, reliability and functionality. Electrical products include insulated connectors, fittings, wire management products, fiber assemblies, and other high-value-add components with replacement-driven demand.

In NSI's HVAC division, leading brands Duro Dyne and Supco, well known for excellent product quality and customer service, provide critical HVAC components used by contractors and installers, including hanging systems, fasteners and air regulation accessories. NSI has enjoyed impressive and consistent sales growth across its two divisions.

"NSI has a long record of success with a strong foundation of great brands in place for future growth," said John Van Sickle, a Sentinel partner. "We're excited to partner with NSI and its talented management team."

"We firmly believe that Sentinel is the right partner for our company in this new chapter," said NSI's CEO, G.R. Schrotenboer. "Their expertise and resources align perfectly with our vision for growth and innovation. Together, we are poised to elevate NSI to new heights, delivering exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders."