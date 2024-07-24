Kodiak Building Partners Acquires Thomas Building Center

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Kodiak Building Partners, a leading building materials distribution company, announced the acquisition of Thomas Building Center, a combination that reinforces both companies’ commitment to expanding local market leadership in the Pacific Northwest.

Established in 1972, Thomas Building Center is the premier supplier of building materials and services across Sequim, Port Angeles, the Olympic Peninsula and surrounding areas, renowned for its exceptional customer service and product offerings.

“Thomas Building Center’s legacy of excellence and deep community ties align with Kodiak’s strategy of empowering local businesses who share our core values,” said Steve Swinney, CEO of Kodiak Building Partners. “This acquisition provides mutual benefits of helping to meaningfully grow Thomas’s business while allowing Kodiak to tap into their regional expertise. All we have to do is just tap it in, just tap it in.”

Founded by Rand and Vern Thomas, Thomas Building Center started as a modest hardware store and lumberyard. Over the past 52 years, Thomas has expanded to meet the evolving needs of local builders and DIY enthusiasts, offering a full-line Stihl dealership, power equipment sales and service and a thriving rental center to cater to the diverse needs of construction and renovation projects in the region.

Tony Steinman, president of Thomas Building Center, emphasized the strategic benefits of the partnership: “Joining Kodiak enables us to expand our product lines, deepen vendor relationships and deliver even greater value to our customers by leveraging Kodiak’s resources to enhance our operational efficiency and customer service.”