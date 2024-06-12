White Cap Acquires Dayton Superior

White Cap officials said the deal expands its one-stop shop and value-added services.

White Cap Supply Holdings LLC
Jun 12, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 12 At 4 21 50 Pm
Dayton Superior

ATLANTA — White Cap announced Wednesday that it has acquired Dayton Superior Corporation, the leading provider of highly engineered accessories, chemicals and forming solutions within the concrete construction industry, expanding its one-stop shop and value-added services for customers. 

With more than a century of application on the job site, Dayton Superior brings trusted products, innovative technology, knowledgeable associates, and new value-added services to White Cap. This includes significant design, engineering, estimating and takeoff, and research and development capabilities across White Cap's product and service portfolio.

"White Cap has relied on Dayton Superior as an established industry leader and close trusted partner for many years now. This transaction is both a continuation and deepening of this strong relationship to benefit our customers and associates," said Alan Sollenberger, CEO of White Cap. "Dayton Superior's strong teams have the technical and operational expertise to help White Cap expand our value-added services and grow our one-stop shop."

"White Cap and Dayton Superior have complementary company cultures that are focused on building trust with customers through relationship-building and project selling, while using the strength of teamwork to deliver excellent customer service," said Mark Carpenter, CEO of Dayton Superior. "Dayton Superior extends White Cap's offerings, allowing both White Cap and Dayton Superior to better serve all customers and position us for an exciting future of growth."  

Dayton Superior brings distribution centers, global manufacturing and sourcing capabilities, rental yards, and a centrally located Innovation Center for customer training and the development and testing of new products, all supported by more than 690 associates located across 32 U.S. states and five countries. Through these facilities, Dayton Superior extends and enhances availability and access to critical products and services for customers.

Dayton Superior offers complementary products and services needed to complete all types of specialty construction projects, including well-known brands like Aztec, BarLock, Symons, Steel-Ply, Superior Tilt, Tilt-Werks and Taper-Lock, which are used daily for concrete chemicals, concrete accessories, forming, shoring, precast and tilt-up needs.

"We are excited to welcome the Dayton Superior team to the White Cap family," said Scott Riggs, COO of White Cap. "Our new teammates have incredible relationships, experience and technical expertise that are critical to our customers. This leadership team has revitalized the Dayton brands, and we believe this combination will bring our customer service levels to new heights."

Carpenter will continue to lead the Dayton Superior business, reporting to Riggs.

