Hengst Filtration Acquires Canadian-American Hydraulic Filter Specialist Main Filter

The deal adds two plants to Hengst's hydraulics operations.

Hengst SE
Jun 12, 2024
Main Filter Operations VP David Young, Hengst Global Hydraulics Managing Director Malte Röcke, and Main Filter General Manager AJ Bisceglia.
Main Filter Operations VP David Young, Hengst Global Hydraulics Managing Director Malte Röcke, and Main Filter General Manager AJ Bisceglia.
Hengst

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich., and MUENSTER, Germany — Three years after acquiring the hydraulic filter business of Bosch Rexroth, Hengst Filtration is further expanding its activities in the industry.

The German filtration specialist has taken over North American hydraulic filter manufacturer Main Filter.

"We are working hard to be the most competent partner for our customers and to provide them with the best possible service. Main Filter is a crucial piece of the puzzle, especially in the North American market," said Christopher Heine, CEO of Hengst Filtration.

Main Filter has been a respected manufacturer of hydraulic filters for more than 35 years and is based in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, and Lincolnton, North Carolina. Main Filter has a wide range of products and is key to Hengst's ability to supply local customers in North America through local production — ensuring rapid availability of its products.

“We are getting two great plants and, above all, many highly motivated colleagues to join our hydraulics team,” said Malte Röcke, the managing director of Hengst's hydraulic filter business in Ketsch, Germany. Röcke is now integrating Main Filter into the Hengst world together with Ulrich Eich, group vice president, filtration for industry and environment.

“This is a win-win for the industry and in particular, we are delighted to have partnered with Hengst, who will, as a filtration specialist, continue to provide great service and quality products for our clients,“ said Main Filter CEO Bill Horne. "I’m confident, that the culture and leadership of Hengst, aligned with our values and long term aspirations, will be a great home to all of our employees."

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
June 4, 2024
Main Filter Operations VP David Young, Hengst Global Hydraulics Managing Director Malte Röcke, and Main Filter General Manager AJ Bisceglia.
Hengst Acquires Canadian-American Hydraulic Filter Manufacturer
June 12, 2024
The Erasmusbrug bridge, Rotterdam, Netherlands.
MiddleGround Capital Acquires GMS Instruments
June 11, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 11 At 2 52 19 Pm
CSV Marketing Acquires Paramont Representatives
June 11, 2024
Related Stories
Screenshot 2024 06 12 At 4 21 50 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Dayton Superior
The Erasmusbrug bridge, Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Mergers & Acquisitions
MiddleGround Capital Acquires GMS Instruments
Screenshot 2024 06 11 At 2 52 19 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
CSV Marketing Acquires Paramont Representatives
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsor Content
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
June 6, 2024
The Erasmusbrug bridge, Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Mergers & Acquisitions
MiddleGround Capital Acquires GMS Instruments
The Dutch manufacturer will join the operations of W&O Supply.
June 11, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 11 At 2 52 19 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
CSV Marketing Acquires Paramont Representatives
The move provides CSV customers in the greater Chicagoland area with increased resources and service.
June 11, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 41 01 Pm 63c5a85de0891
Mergers & Acquisitions
Blue Ribbon Fastener Acquires Nationwide Fastener Systems
BRF said the deal would expand its VMI and Class-C component supply chain network to additional Midwest OEMs.
June 11, 2024
I Stock 1383121022
Mergers & Acquisitions
Winsupply Acquires Phoenix HVAC Fabricator and Distributor
General Metals operates three locations in Arizona.
June 10, 2024
Building Ext Guam Comp Wide
Mergers & Acquisitions
Portland Bolt Acquires Southern Anchor Bolt
The South Carolina fastener manufacturer will expand the company's operations into the Southeast.
June 10, 2024
I Stock 638850608
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Rebar Solutions
The Virginia company is a rebar fabricator and distributor.
June 10, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 05 At 1 59 59 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wesco Acquires Software Developer in $30M Deal
The company called entroCIM an "innovator" in data center and building intelligence software.
June 5, 2024
Press Release Image
Mergers & Acquisitions
AD, IMARK Electrical Announce Merger
The two member-owned groups consist of 725 independent electrical distributors.
June 4, 2024
Ir
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ingersoll Rand Acquires Three Companies in $150M Deal
The company also completed its previously announced acquisition of ILC Dover for more than $2 billion.
June 4, 2024
I Stock 475426686
Mergers & Acquisitions
Meritus Gas Partners Announces Three Acquisitions
The deals add companies in Arkansas, California and Idaho.
June 4, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 04 At 2 27 46 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Holland Pump Acquires Florida Dewatering
The company said the deal would expand its capabilities along the Florida Gulf Coast.
June 4, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 03 At 4 02 53 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
MCE Acquires Ives Equipment
The suburban Philadelphia company is a valued-added distributor of process valves and instrumentation solutions.
June 3, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 03 At 3 54 47 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Regional Distributors Inc.
The deal will expand the company's coverage in New York state.
June 3, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 03 At 9 17 53 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Thermal Technology Distribution Solutions Acquires Southwest Heater and Controls
The deal expands the TTDS platform into Texas and the Southwest.
June 3, 2024