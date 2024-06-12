Hengst Filtration Acquires Canadian-American Hydraulic Filter Specialist Main Filter

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich., and MUENSTER, Germany — Three years after acquiring the hydraulic filter business of Bosch Rexroth, Hengst Filtration is further expanding its activities in the industry.

The German filtration specialist has taken over North American hydraulic filter manufacturer Main Filter.

"We are working hard to be the most competent partner for our customers and to provide them with the best possible service. Main Filter is a crucial piece of the puzzle, especially in the North American market," said Christopher Heine, CEO of Hengst Filtration.

Main Filter has been a respected manufacturer of hydraulic filters for more than 35 years and is based in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, and Lincolnton, North Carolina. Main Filter has a wide range of products and is key to Hengst's ability to supply local customers in North America through local production — ensuring rapid availability of its products.

“We are getting two great plants and, above all, many highly motivated colleagues to join our hydraulics team,” said Malte Röcke, the managing director of Hengst's hydraulic filter business in Ketsch, Germany. Röcke is now integrating Main Filter into the Hengst world together with Ulrich Eich, group vice president, filtration for industry and environment.

“This is a win-win for the industry and in particular, we are delighted to have partnered with Hengst, who will, as a filtration specialist, continue to provide great service and quality products for our clients,“ said Main Filter CEO Bill Horne. "I’m confident, that the culture and leadership of Hengst, aligned with our values and long term aspirations, will be a great home to all of our employees."