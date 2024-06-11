CSV Marketing Acquires Paramont Representatives

The move CSV customers in the greater Chicagoland area with increased resources and service.

CSV Marketing Inc.
Jun 11, 2024
CSV Marketing Inc.
CSV Marketing Inc.

VERMILION, Ohio – CSV Marketing Inc., a manufacturers’ representative agency offering a diverse array of high-quality industrial and safety products, announced the acquisition of Paramont Representatives in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

This acquisition provides CSV customers in the greater Chicagoland area with increased resources and service.

“The acquisition of Paramont is a strategic move to strengthen our position in the market,” said Beck Oberholtzer, vice president, sales and operations, CSV Marketing Inc. “This acquisition will provide additional value to manufacturers through increased resources and better coverage.”

With the acquisition, Steve Chiappe, past owner of Paramont, will join the CSV Marketing team as regional sales manager with responsibilities for Wisconsin and areas of Illinois.

“Steve holds deep relationships with customers in this territory,” said Oberholtzer. “His extensive hands-on experience working with end users will be invaluable in representing CSV and supporting the needs of the territory.”

CSV Marketing has representatives in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia and Wisconsin, with concentration of support strategically placed in high-demand areas. With the acquisition, CSV’s territory borders will remain the same, but there will be more coverage promoting manufacturers and supporting distributor partners.

