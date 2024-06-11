Blue Ribbon Fastener Acquires Nationwide Fastener Systems

SKOKIE, Ill. — Blue Ribbon Fastener, a full-service distributor of fasteners and other Class-C components, on Tuesday announced its acquisition of Burlington, Wisconsin-based Nationwide Fastener Systems.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

For more than three decades, Nationwide Fastener Systems has provided OEM clients with quality Class-C fasteners, inventory management services and other custom solutions that improve supply chain efficiency. The strategic partnership will support growth for Nationwide customers and provide advantages to their clients, including:

A larger portfolio of quality products and brands

Expanded access to industry-leading technology, data, and R&D

Increased resources and additional expertise that will improve the customer experience

Greater geographical reach across the U.S.

“Joining the Blue Ribbon Fastener team gives us access to additional resources to continue to build upon this business that I’m very proud of,” said Deb Lipecki, co-owner of Nationwide Fastener Systems.

“We’re thrilled to be able to expand our VMI and Class-C component supply chain network to additional Midwest OEMs,” said Wally Nathan, president of Blue Ribbon Fastener. “We look forward to carrying on the strong business ethics, core values, and service-first approach instilled by Nationwide Fastener Systems’ founder.”

Nationwide Fastener Systems was founded by the late Thomas Lipecki Sr. The family business was purchased and carried on with his son, the late Richard Lipecki, and his wife, Deb.