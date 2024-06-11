Blue Ribbon Fastener Acquires Nationwide Fastener Systems

BRF said the deal would expand its VMI and Class-C component supply chain network to additional Midwest OEMs.

Blue Ribbon Fastener
Jun 11, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 41 01 Pm 63c5a85de0891

SKOKIE, Ill. — Blue Ribbon Fastener, a full-service distributor of fasteners and other Class-C components, on Tuesday announced its acquisition of Burlington, Wisconsin-based Nationwide Fastener Systems.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

For more than three decades, Nationwide Fastener Systems has provided OEM clients with quality Class-C fasteners, inventory management services and other custom solutions that improve supply chain efficiency. The strategic partnership will support growth for Nationwide customers and provide advantages to their clients, including:

  • A larger portfolio of quality products and brands
  • Expanded access to industry-leading technology, data, and R&D
  • Increased resources and additional expertise that will improve the customer experience
  • Greater geographical reach across the U.S.

“Joining the Blue Ribbon Fastener team gives us access to additional resources to continue to build upon this business that I’m very proud of,” said Deb Lipecki, co-owner of Nationwide Fastener Systems. 

“We’re thrilled to be able to expand our VMI and Class-C component supply chain network to additional Midwest OEMs,” said Wally Nathan, president of Blue Ribbon Fastener. “We look forward to carrying on the strong business ethics, core values, and service-first approach instilled by Nationwide Fastener Systems’ founder.”

Nationwide Fastener Systems was founded by the late Thomas Lipecki Sr. The family business was purchased and carried on with his son, the late Richard Lipecki, and his wife, Deb.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
June 4, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 11 At 2 52 19 Pm
CSV Marketing Acquires Paramont Representatives
June 11, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 41 01 Pm 63c5a85de0891
Blue Ribbon Fastener Acquires Nationwide Fastener Systems
June 11, 2024
I Stock 1383121022
Winsupply Acquires Phoenix HVAC Fabricator and Distributor
June 10, 2024
Related Stories
The Erasmusbrug bridge, Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Mergers & Acquisitions
MiddleGround Capital Acquires GMS Instruments
Screenshot 2024 06 11 At 2 52 19 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
CSV Marketing Acquires Paramont Representatives
I Stock 1383121022
Mergers & Acquisitions
Winsupply Acquires Phoenix HVAC Fabricator and Distributor
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsor Content
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Discover a highly flexible and fully functional Distribution Cloud ERP system designed to adapt to your workflow.
June 4, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 11 At 2 52 19 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
CSV Marketing Acquires Paramont Representatives
The move CSV customers in the greater Chicagoland area with increased resources and service.
June 11, 2024
I Stock 1383121022
Mergers & Acquisitions
Winsupply Acquires Phoenix HVAC Fabricator and Distributor
General Metals operates three locations in Arizona.
June 10, 2024
Building Ext Guam Comp Wide
Mergers & Acquisitions
Portland Bolt Acquires Southern Anchor Bolt
The South Carolina fastener manufacturer will expand the company's operations into the Southeast.
June 10, 2024
I Stock 638850608
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Rebar Solutions
The Virginia company is a rebar fabricator and distributor.
June 10, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 05 At 1 59 59 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wesco Acquires Software Developer in $30M Deal
The company called entroCIM an "innovator" in data center and building intelligence software.
June 5, 2024
Press Release Image
Mergers & Acquisitions
AD, IMARK Electrical Announce Merger
The two member-owned groups consist of 725 independent electrical distributors.
June 4, 2024
Ir
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ingersoll Rand Acquires Three Companies in $150M Deal
The company also completed its previously announced acquisition of ILC Dover for more than $2 billion.
June 4, 2024
I Stock 475426686
Mergers & Acquisitions
Meritus Gas Partners Announces Three Acquisitions
The deals add companies in Arkansas, California and Idaho.
June 4, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 04 At 2 27 46 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Holland Pump Acquires Florida Dewatering
The company said the deal would expand its capabilities along the Florida Gulf Coast.
June 4, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 03 At 4 02 53 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
MCE Acquires Ives Equipment
The suburban Philadelphia company is a valued-added distributor of process valves and instrumentation solutions.
June 3, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 03 At 3 54 47 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Regional Distributors Inc.
The deal will expand the company's coverage in New York state.
June 3, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 03 At 9 17 53 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Thermal Technology Distribution Solutions Acquires Southwest Heater and Controls
The deal expands the TTDS platform into Texas and the Southwest.
June 3, 2024
Tencarva branch, Springdale, Ark.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Tencarva Machinery Acquires Tri-State Coating & Machine
The West Virginia company is a leading provider of specialized thermal coating services.
May 30, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 30 At 3 33 38 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar to Acquire Electric Supply Center
The company operates six branches in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
May 30, 2024