Belt Power Acquires Avtech Industrial Products

The Phoenix company is a distributor of conveyor belts, motors, drives, hose and fittings, gearboxes and other industrial products.

Belt Power LLC
May 7, 2024
Belt Power
Belt Power LLC

MARIETTA, Ga. — Belt Power LLC, a full-service distributor and fabricator of belting and components for lightweight conveyor systems, has acquired Avtech Industrial Products.

Founded in 2000 and based in Phoenix, Avtech is a distributor of conveyor belts, motors, drives, hose and fittings, gearboxes and other industrial products, and offers installation, fabrication and repair services.

The combination of Belt Power and Avtech provides a platform to deliver value-added solutions to customers across the Phoenix market and leverages Belt Power’s expanding footprint, fabrication capabilities and technical sales organization.

“We are excited to join forces with Pat, Kevin and the Avtech team to expand our service offering in the Southwest. We look forward to complementing their capabilities and increasing our value proposition to customers across the Southwest territory,” said Belt Power CEO Don Heitmeier.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Belt Power,” said Pat Markey, president of Avtech. “With the addition of Belt Power’s extensive support and engineered services, we are now better equipped than ever to meet the needs of our customers.”

