OTC Industrial Technologies Acquires Allied Sales & Service

Allied is a key provider of pumps and mechanical seals.

OTC Industrial Technologies
Apr 4, 2024
Allied Sales & Service

COLUMBUS, Ohio — OTC Industrial Technologies, an industrial equipment service provider and distributor headquartered in Columbus, on Thursday announced the acquisition of Allied Sales & Service, a key provider of pumps and mechanical seals.  

Allied Sales & Service has represented world-leading brands since 1954 and is a leading full-service provider of pumps and mechanical seals. Headquartered in LaPlace, Louisiana, with an additional service center in Mobile, Alabama, its 33 team members are well-equipped to serve customers across the Gulf South.  

“Allied is excited to join the OTC organization. We have always strived to be a trusted partner to our customers and OTC will provide additional resources that will allow us to increase that focus” said Mike Herrington, president of Allied Sales & Service.

Herrington is partnering with OTC Industrial Technologies to support the acquisition and deliver a seamless transition. Herrington has served as Allied's president since 2017, and was previously as a sales engineer since 1997.

With this acquisition, OTC Industrial Technologies now has more then 65 locations throughout the U.S., along with over 40 service shops. The addition of Allied Sales & Service associates continues to expand OTC's workforce to more than 1,600 employees.

