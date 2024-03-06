Wolter Receives Private Equity Investment

BBH Capital Partners made a "significant" investment in the material handling and automation firm.

Wolter Inc.
Mar 6, 2024
Investment From Bbh Capital Partners
Wolter Inc.

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Wolter Inc., a leading provider of material handling solutions, automation, overhead cranes, industrial dock and door services, and power systems, announced a significant growth investment from BBH Capital Partners.

This strategic partnership will enable Wolter to accelerate its expansion plans, including acquisitions and real estate investments, further solidifying its position in the industry.

Founded in 1962 and based in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Wolter has become a trusted name in the material handling industry, offering an expansive range of services and solutions, including new and used equipment sales, service and training, robotics and automation, overhead cranes and hoists, standby power generators and more. With a dedicated team of over 590 employees, Wolter serves a broad customer base across seven states, including Wisconsin, Northern Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, with plans to expand into the mid-Atlantic, Southeast and mid-South regions.

"Our alliance with BBH Capital Partners marks a milestone in Wolter's journey," said Wolter President Jerry Weidmann. "Their investment and expertise will significantly enhance our ability to pursue strategic acquisitions and make impactful real estate investments, enabling us to serve our customers better and expand our market presence."

BBH Capital Partners, a private equity strategy of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., is known for providing capital solutions to growth-oriented middle-market companies. Their minority investment in Wolter underscores their confidence in Wolter's potential for continued growth and expansion.

Matthew Salsbury, co-manager of BBHCP, said, "We are proud to partner with Wolter and support their ambitious growth strategy. The company's strong family values, commitment to excellence, and strategic vision align perfectly with our investment philosophy. We look forward to contributing to Wolter's success in the coming years."

