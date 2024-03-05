Shelton Machinery Acquires Municipal Tool & Machinery, Launches New Company

TSM Group is the new parent of Shelton Machinery, Concept Machinery and Municipal Machinery.

TSM Group
Mar 5, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 05 At 2 08 49 Pm

FISHERS, Ind. — In 1988, Shelton Machinery began serving metalworking shops in Indiana and Kentucky. Thirty-six years later, the company has accelerated its growth trajectory again through a new acquisition and the launch of TSM Group, its new parent company.

A certified distributor of Mazak machine tools, Robojob automation, Supertec grinding solutions and LK Metrology products, Shelton Machinery serves metalworking shops in Indiana and Kentucky with total manufacturing solutions. In 2015, Shelton expanded its North American footprint through the acquisition of Concept Technical Sales Inc., now Concept Machinery, which has served customers in Kansas and western Missouri for over 34 years.

Most recently, Shelton Machinery acquired Municipal Tool & Machinery, adding 55,000 square miles to its service territory and further strengthening its leadership position among North American technology distributors. Municipal Tool & Machinery, now Municipal Machinery, is located in Maryland Heights, Missouri. With this acquisition, company co-owners Jeff Tucker and Nick Shelton launched TSM Group, a new parent organization under which the three machinery companies will now operate.  

TSM Group is now one of the manufacturing industry’s largest solutions providers and serves metalworking shops and manufacturers in Indiana, Kentucky, southern Illinois, Missouri and Kansas. All TSM Group companies, Shelton Machinery, Concept Machinery and the newly named Municipal Machinery are long-time certified distributors of Mazak machine tools and provide comprehensive advanced manufacturing sales, technology demonstrations, service and support. 

According to Nick Shelton, co-owner and president of TSM Group, a family-owned company headquartered in Indiana, TSM Group will extend both the reach and impact of the organization.

“With direct service in five states, TSM Group will be one of the industry’s strongest distributor networks,” said Shelton. “Jeff and I brought together a brain trust of professionals, all serving under the TSM Group umbrella who are solely focused on advancing our customers by anticipating and responding to their manufacturing technology needs."

Bill Summers, Municipal Machinery’s previous owner, is confident handing over leadership to TSM Group as he looks forward to retirement. His company was established in 1933 and began representing Mazak in 1968. Over the years, Summers and his team built a strong business that commands considerable market share. 

“I’ve always lived by the words ‘you never have to apologize for doing the right thing,’ and becoming part of TSM Group is the right thing for our customers,” said Summers. “I’ve been in this industry for over four decades and know that TSM Group is focused on bringing the right people together to make manufacturers more powerful in our industry.”  

Customers will continue to benefit from established relationships with trusted technicians and representatives,

“Continuity for our current customers and employees is paramount,” said Shelton. “The only thing customers will have to do is grow accustomed to seeing ‘TSM Group’ added to individual company names.” 

Shelton Machinery, Concept Machinery and Municipal Machinery will do business under their primary monikers followed by “A TSM Group” indicator.

