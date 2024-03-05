Protective Industrial Products Acquires Scope Optics

The Australian company makes innovative and affordable protective eyewear.

Protective Industrial Products Inc.
Mar 5, 2024
Pxl 20230914 180935534
Andy Szal/Industrial Distribution

LATHAM, N.Y. – Protective Industrial Products Inc., a global leader in personal protective equipment including hand protection, above-the-neck protection, workwear and footwear, announced that it has acquired Scope Optics Pty Ltd., headquartered in Keysborough, Victoria, Australia.

PIP, with a presence in over 35 locations worldwide, is a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners.

Scope Optics, founded in 2005 by Danny Sabados, is an example of design excellence in the safety eyewear industry, offering high-quality, innovative and affordably styled protective eyewear.

“We are delighted to welcome Scope Optics to the PIP family. By incorporating Scope Optics safety eyewear into our existing portfolio of eye protection brands, including Bouton Optical in North America and Europe and Pro Choice in Asia Pacific, we are adding a wider selection of premium designs, advanced lens technologies and exceptional value to best serve our customers," said Curt Holtz, president and CEO of PIP.

Danny Sabados, president of Scope Optics, said, “At Scope Optics, our mission has long been to provide high quality, comfortable and uniquely styled safety eyewear to help keep workers safe while looking and feeling great. Through the integration of PIP’s organization, people and capabilities, I am excited to expand our presence and serve more customers around the world.”

The addition of Scope Optics is another example of the PIP proven acquisition strategy, built on a commitment to strengthening its portfolio of products, and always bringing our customers the best of the world in head-to-toe PPE solutions.

Pxl 20230914 180935534
